The Idaho State Department of Agriculture will accept applications for USDA Specialty Crop Block Grants through March 5.
The state agency plans a webinar on the grants at 1 p.m. Mountain Feb. 7.
The grants aim to enhance the competitiveness of the state’s specialty crops such as fruits and vegetables, dried fruits, tree nuts and horticulture and nursery crops including floriculture and honey. Funds are available to local, state and federal agencies; nonprofit and for-profit organizations; and universities.
USDA allocated the state Department of Agriculture about $2 million to support projects across the state.
The grants “have proven to be impactful in areas of technology, education and market development across Idaho,” Chanel Tewalt, director of the State Department of Agriculture, said in a release. “We look forward to seeing the advancements that this year’s projects will make for Idaho specialty crop producers.”
The state agency last year awarded funding to 16 projects. The average allocation was $115,000. Projects benefited apples, beans, cherries, hops, nursery crops, potatoes, wine, grapes and onions.
Grant-supported activities included domestic and international market expansion, pest and disease control, native plant domestication, automation and robotics, crop management and weather monitoring.