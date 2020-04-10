Moss Greenhouses is offering help to parents and students who have been thrust into home-schooling because of COVID-19 closures.
The Jerome, Idaho-based wholesale nursery is distributing 5,000 postcards to retailers that will be given to customers. The cards direct them to the Ag in the Classroom website, where they can find lessons that incorporate agriculture into the academic subjects.
Idaho Agriculture in the Classroom contributed $500 and design work for the postcards.
The postcard encourages consumers to make “planting in your yard and garden a family experience this spring.” It also directs them to the national Ag in the Classroom’s online curriculum.
Ag in the Classroom helps teachers incorporate agriculture into lessons and hands-on activities.
“They reached out to us,” Idaho Ag in the Classroom state director Rick Waitley said. “It’s a win-win for Ag in the Classroom. That is what it is all about — teaching kids where food and fiber comes from.”
In an email to board members, he said the organization must continue to seek more new opportunities as COVID-19 advisories discourage public gatherings.
Canceled spring events include many FFA-hosted expos for elementary students in which Ag in the Classroom participates.
Moss Greenhouses is “suited as a speaker box to get this information out and into as many hands as possible,” said co-owner Jennifer Moss, director of sales and marketing.
The idea is that “any parent who is at home with school-age children has the tools and resources to bring gardening safely to their patios and backyards, and teach their children how to get their hands dirty,” she said.
Moss, who is also president-elect of the Idaho Nursery and Landscape Association, said she's planning a regional TV commercial about the program.
Starting April 3, retailers received 25 to 50 of the cards with their product orders.
The effort will continue at least through May. Waitley said more cards will be printed if needed.
Moss said discussions with Waitley and others about the business segment’s status as an “essential service” exempt from Gov. Brad Little’s March 25 stay-at-home order “led to a conversation about how to bring plants and education in one fell swoop to households, with parents at home with their kids.”
Informing and equipping parents and students is the ultimate goal, Moss said.
“If we create one more gardener, we have won,” she said.