MOSES LAKE, Wash. — The largest dam removal project in U.S. history is about more than just tearing down four hydroelectric dams.

After years of careful planning, crews are now laying the groundwork to raze J.C. Boyle, Copco 1, Copco 2 and Iron Gate dams on the Klamath River in southern Oregon and northern California, unlocking 400 miles of upstream spawning habitat for anadromous salmon.

