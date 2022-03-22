BROOKINGS, Ore. — The Easter lily industry that straddles the southwestern Oregon and northwestern California border has experienced declining production over recent decades.
There are now only four growers, down from 26 in the late 1960s and down from 9 in 2000. Lily bulb production by the growers peaked at 13.5 million in the 1990s, but has gradually declined to 6.5 million to 7 million today.
The sale of flowering Easter lilies is tied to the Christian tradition of celebrating the resurrection of Jesus Christ. The market for the lilies is across both the U.S. and Canada.
“There are a lot of factors (for the decline), but one of the most significant is that the millennial population (ages 25 to 40) is not as religious and church going as past generations,” said Rob Miller, co-owner of Dahlstrom and Watt Bulb Farms. “They don’t see the significance of lilies and Easter Sunday. It’s not rocket science.”
Zeke Harms, the general manager of Hastings Bulb Growers, said the lily market has been declining for the past 20 years.
“The younger generations aren’t buying lilies,” Harms said. “Some of the older traditional values maybe aren’t so valued anymore by the younger generations.
“Easter lilies are tied to a religious holiday and conventional religion doesn’t seem to be as popular as it used to be,” he explained. “New contemporary churches are less traditional in my view. You look at the holidays we celebrate — Thanksgiving, Christmas, Memorial Day, Labor Day — and Easter seems to have become a kind of a back burner holiday.”
The four remaining lily growers are Hastings, Dahlstrom and Watt, Palmer Westbrook and Crockett United Lilies. Hastings has lily fields in Oregon’s Curry County and California’s Del Norte County. The other three growers are in Del Norte County.
“Basically all the flowering potted Easter lilies originate from here,” said Harms, adding that a few farms in Europe have started growing lilies in recent years.
The four growers all produce bulbs that are harvested in October and sold to greenhouses throughout the U.S. and Canada. The bulbs grow into potted, flowering plants and are shipped to retail stores in late March and early April depending on the date of Easter.
This year, Easter is on April 17.
Miller explained that lilies are grown over a three- to four-year period and it’s been hard in recent years to predict the market in advance and to plant accordingly.
“Lilies are very expensive to grow and maintain,” he said. “Nobody could tell me three years ago how many bulbs will sell this year.”
Harms admitted that despite cutting his production from the previous year, his farm over produced for both the 2020 and 2021 Easter seasons. The COVID pandemic that closed churches and limited gatherings was also a huge factor.
“We threw a bunch (of bulbs) away,” Harms said. “It’s a high value, high reward, high risk business. Lately it’s been high risk, lose big.”
In addition to the difficulty of predicting the future market, the lily growers have also dealt with labor and transportation issues. Miller said the migrant workers that used to work up the California and Oregon coasts don’t exist anymore.
Miller’s farm finds local residents to do the field maintenance and harvest work. Harms works directly with a source in Mexico to send workers to his farm.
In addition to selling bulbs, the Hastings and Dahlstrom and Watt farms have greenhouses and grow several thousand plants in pots for direct sales to West Coast stores. The Palmer Westbrook and Crockett farms sell only bulbs.
Because of the decline in lily sales, the four farms have taken some of their land out of lily production and either expanded their production in hay, cattle and sheep or diversified to other products such as other types of nursery flowers, cranberries, quinoa, broccoli and hemp.
“I’ve been in the lily business since I was 15 and now I’m 67,” said Miller. “This location is the best place and only place to grow Easter lily bulbs so I hope to be able to maintain what I’m doing. We’re surviving.”
Harms said he’s unsure of the future for the lily growers.
“I think there’ll always be a market for lily bulbs and lily flowers, but like any other agricultural product, there are going to have to be production caps to make your equipment and labor most efficient,” he said.
“But I still like to play in the dirt, walk around in the field and work outside in the sun,” he said of continuing to grow lilies.