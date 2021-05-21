The Farwest Show, the biggest nursery and green industry wholesale show in the West, is back in person this year.
The event will take place Aug. 18-20 at the Oregon Convention Center in Portland.
The show had been canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19.
The last in-person Farwest Show, in 2019, drew about 400 exhibitors and more than 5,000 attendees from 44 states and 20 countries.
Jeff Stone, executive director of the Oregon Association of Nurseries, called last year's event cancellation "a huge loss" and said nothing can replace face-to-face, handshake-agreement interactions in the nursery industry.
Industry leaders and growers say they're excited the event will resume this summer.
Specific details about exhibit options, speakers and educational sessions have not yet been announced.
Friday, Oregon Association of Nurseries announced hotel reservations for the show are now open.
This year's hotels, within walking distance of the event's location, will be Courtyard by Marriott Portland Downtown Convention Center, Doubletree by Hilton Portland and the Hyatt Regency.
Trade show guests and staff can receive reduced room rates, complimentary Trimet passes and free Wi-Fi by booking the hotels through Farwest's website at https://farwestshow.com/hotel-travel/.