Portland, Oregon (March 3, 2022) — The 2022 Farwest Show is now accepting submissions of new plant introductions for the upcoming New Varieties Showcase.
Sponsored by Hip Labels, the showcase is an annual highlight at Farwest, the biggest green industry show in the West, which will be held August 24–26, 2022 at the Oregon Convention Center, Portland, Oregon.
Each year, the New Varieties Showcase is one of the industry’s most-watched events for previewing new plant introductions that will raise the bar in the marketplace. The showcase display on the expo floor gives prominence to cutting-edge plant varieties from around the world. All accepted entries are judged by a jury of industry experts, as well as the 5,000-plus show attendees. The top vote-getters have the chance to win a Judge’s Award or a People’s Choice Award.
For 2022, two tiers of entry are being offered: Tier 1 entries will be featured online at www.FarwestShow.com and displayed in the New Varieties Showcase on the floor with Hip Labels plant tag labels. Added-value incentives for Tier 1 entries include presentation in the July issue of Digger magazine ($750 value) and Hip Labels plant tag take-aways for attendees. Each Tier 1 submission costs $235 and the registration deadline is March 31.
Tier 2 entries will be featured online at www.FarwestShow.com and displayed in the New Varieties Showcase on the floor with Hip Labels plant tag labels. Each Tier 2 submission costs $75 and the registration deadline is June 30.
To qualify for approved entry, plants must exhibit qualities of greater hardiness, increased bloom time, more vibrant color, improved habit and/or better disease resistance. Entries must be new market introductions for 2022 or 2023, and they must be available for purchase from at least one designated grower or supplier exhibiting at the 2022 Farwest Show. At the 2021 show, 79 impressive varieties were on display, including annuals, grasses, perennials, shrubs and trees.
For questions, contact Heather Cyrus at hcyrus@oan.org or 503-582-2004.
