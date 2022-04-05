AURORA, Ore. — At Oregon Flowers Inc., a family-run cut flower business in Aurora, robots help run the show.
The Meskers family is heavily invested in automation and continues to grow its robotic workforce, producing millions of flowers annually in elephantine glass greenhouses.
"We're always looking to invest in automation and tech. The old way of thinking just doesn't work anymore," said Tyler Meskers, 34.
The Meskers started seriously automating about seven years ago. The family's reasons for mechanizing, Meskers said, have been to produce more quickly and efficiently, make employees' jobs easier and safer and be able to expand production without hiring more workers.
"We have to find ways to be efficient, especially now when labor's such a challenge," he said.
Most of the robotic equipment the family has installed was manufactured in Europe. Martin Meskers, Tyler's father, is a third-generation Dutch bulb farmer and immigrant who looks to the Netherlands for inspiration and equipment.
A walk-through of Oregon Flowers Inc. reveals several robots at work.
The most recently installed robot is a top cleaner which the company used for the first time this March. The robot paints latex whitewash on greenhouse sunroofs so flowers inside don't bake when the weather turns hot and sunny.
"It's like putting your sunglasses on," said Tyler Meskers.
Prior to installing this robot, employees painted whitewash on greenhouse roofs manually twice a year, taking about eight employees a week each time. The new robot, assisted by two to three people, does the job in two days.
The farm, which already has several large greenhouses, is currently building another 100,000-square-foot greenhouse, so having a robot paint the roof will be a big time-saver.
Inside the greenhouses, harvest is mechanized. The old-school method involved workers cutting, stacking flowers atop a dangling cart and moving loads by hand. Now, workers place cut flowers on "harvest belts" — automated conveyer belts.
"It's faster, and it's also easier on workers," said Roy Hofer, 31, grower and operations expert.
Beside him, bunches of sweet-scented oriental lilies were moving on conveyer belts suspended in the air.
The next machine is an automated spray boom manufactured by Robur, a Dutch brand. Before it was installed, workers in safety gear had to walk each row of flowers spraying chemicals. Now, a person can press a button at a distance and the spray boom will hover above rows, spraying chemicals or applying beneficial insects and beneficial fungus.
The business also uses a robot called a mobile stacking unit, which uses sensors to "see" and moves along aluminum bars resembling train tracks, placing plant trays in neat rows.
"It's way more efficient, more streamlined than doing it by hand," said Meskers.
The company also uses an automated de-bulber, which crushes and peels bulbs off tulips, revealing longer stretches of stem underneath. This is preferable to cutting above the bulb because it produces tulips with stems longer than what their competition produces.
After de-bulbing, flowers go into an automated buncher, where stems are bound into bouquets.
The Meskers prefer to do a few high-skill tasks by hand: planting bulbs and cutting flowers. The company will automate more in the future, but Meskers said they've already automated in the most crucial areas.
"Fortunately, our problems are getting smaller," he said.