The cool, wet weather that has dominated the Northwest in recent weeks is impacting the nursery industry during a critical time for shipping and sales.
Different sectors of the nursery and greenhouse industry are experiencing different outcomes as a result of the weather. Some sectors are doing well; others are struggling.
Most wholesalers who ship their products east of the Rocky Mountains say sales are generally going well, with the exception of a recent "nor'easter" storm that hit parts of the East Coast, delaying some shipments. March through May is the peak shipping season, and Oregon's $1.2 billion nursery industry ships about 75% of its stock out of state.
In contrast, many nursery retailers are concerned about this year's wet spring, saying that rainy, overcast weather week after week is depressing sales.
"As a retailer, this sucks. This rainy, cold weather is just brutal on us. We just can't seem to catch a break," said Mark Bigej, chief operations officer for Willamette Valley-based Al's Garden and Home.
Although much of the Willamette Valley caught a sunny day on March 18, it was only a brief interlude during an otherwise rainy period of several weeks.
Consumers tend to buy plants and work in their gardens when the weather is good. When it's rainy or snowy, sales drop.
Bigej said sales for the first week of January through the third week of March 2023 are down 30% compared to the same timeframe last year, when the weather was drier.
However, last April and May were unusually wet in the Pacific Northwest, reducing retail sales. Bigej said he's hoping for plenty of sunny days this April and May.
Meanwhile, the situation for wholesale nurseries selling to Eastern U.S. markets is more positive. Although the weather has created delays, order volumes appear strong.
Due to recent snowstorms in the Northeastern U.S., many buyers have delayed their orders, said Jeff Stone, executive director of the Oregon Association of Nurseries. Stone said these delays seem to be "mild" rather than "catastrophic."
Noah Fessler, who is in sales at Woodburn Nursery and Azaleas, said that although the weather has not been great, the nor'easter had a limited impact on his operation.
Overall, Fessler said, sales have been good. Woodburn Nursery and Azaleas has many returning customers this year as well as new buyers.
"Our demand right now has been really strong," he said.
Josh Robinson, a grower at Robinson Nursery in McMinnville, Ore., said because of East Coast storms, his company's shipments have been delayed by about a week, also delaying cash flow.
Nevertheless, Robinson is optimistic about this spring's weather, shipping situation and the availability of trucks and drivers.
Several other growers also said there seem to be plenty of trucks available and reasonable freight prices.
"All seems to be going great," said Robinson.
The cool Northwest weather, which has dampened sales for local retail nurseries, is beneficial for wholesalers because it keeps plant material dormant for longer. Robinson is pleased the cool, wet spring has made it easier to ship trees and shrubs.
