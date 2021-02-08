Sen. Ron Wyden plans to reintroduce legislation that would designate more than 1.1 million acres of the Owyhee River Canyonlands in Malheur County, Ore., as wilderness.
He and Sen. Jeff Merkley, both D-Ore., in November 2019 introduced the Malheur Community Empowerment for the Owyhee Act. Senate Bill 2828 received a hearing before a public-lands subcommittee last September. The 2019-20 Congress adjourned without taking further formal action.
A diverse group of stakeholders including ranchers, environmental groups and community leaders crafted the legislation. It aims in part to safeguard habitat while protecting historical uses such as grazing.
“I’m definitely going to pull out all the stops to get this enacted in this Congress because this is a fresh approach to managing public lands,” Wyden said during a Feb. 5 virtual town hall with residents of Malheur, Harney and Baker counties.
Concerns expressed included that using a programmatic Environmental Impact Statement process for the large area rather than the narrower, project-level EIS doesn’t allow enough public input or sufficient scrutiny of grazing permits; and the stakeholder group should be subject to Federal Advisory Committee Act guidelines; and the bill should have monitoring money up-front.
Wyden said he would respond to all concerns.
“The bill is not done until the bill is done, but we’ve got to keep everybody together on this,” he said.
“When you are working on a public-lands bill, nobody gets everything they want or everything they think they ought to have,” Wyden said. “But the question is can you get something done 'the Oregon way’ to achieve your core objectives?”
He said there is “a lot of goodwill” among agriculture, environmental and other interests. Each has sacrificed something in creating the bill.
“I don’t want these decisions made in Washington,” Wyden said. “We can do it. That’s the Oregon way. We have shown the country we’ve got a new approach for public lands, so lets find a way working together to get it done.”
Tim Davis of Ontario, Ore.-based Friends of the Owyhee said in an interview that it is likely the bill would be introduced unchanged from the previous congressional session. Any subsequent changes would come from the legislative process in Washington, D.C. — not from local stakeholders — as occurred when Congress in 2009 passed the Owyhee Initiative designating Idaho wilderness.
The bill would allow grazing to continue, including in newly designated wilderness areas. It would give wilderness protection to parts of the Trout Creek Mountains, Castle Rock, Leslie Gulch, Honeycombs, Three Forks and Jordan Craters.
It would not create a national monument, amend the Taylor Grazing Act, impede current projects, impact water rights or irrigation districts, or affect management of Owyhee Reservoir.
The plan includes maintaining existing roads and establishing “loop roads” designed to to encourage tourism and improve access for firefighting.