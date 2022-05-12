Washington State University has settled a lawsuit filed by a retired professor’s company over a cattle genetics test used to determine beef tenderness.
Tenet Beef, a company founded by retired WSU professor William "Frank" Hendrix, filed a complaint last year that accused the university of misappropriating its intellectual property.
The blood-based genetic test developed by Tenet Beef is meant to help ranchers produce “more marketable and better cattle” and improve the “overall quality and profitability of their herd,” the complaint said.
According to Tenet Beef, the company contracted with WSU to test its proprietary blood samples, after which the university began claiming it “owns the rights of the genetic markers and prediction equation.”
The lawsuit sought an injunction preventing WSU from using its intellectual property as well as compensation for damages in an amount to be proven at trial.
In an answer to the complaint, WSU denied trying to claim Tenet Beef’s intellectual property or relying on the company’s trade secrets and asked for the lawsuit to be thrown out.
The litigation had been pending for more than a year when Tenet Beef and WSU announced they’d reached a settlement without specifying its terms, which has now prompted a federal judge to dismiss the case.
