WSU Meat Scientist Blake Foraker grills a batch of sausage made with pork from gene-edited pigs for a cookout celebrating Jon Oatley’s research team on the WSU Pullman campus.

PULLMAN — Washington State University researchers have received the first Food and Drug Administration approval allowing meat from gene-edited pigs to enter the food supply chain.

It’s the first time any U.S. university has attempted to get FDA authorization to have an animal with CRISPR-modified DNA turned into food for human consumption, said Jon Oatley, professor in the School of Molecular Bioscience at WSU’s College of Veterinary Medicine.

