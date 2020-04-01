Ranchers spend a lot of time on the road.
Tip Hudson, an associate professor of rangeland at the Washington State University Extension in Ellensburg, knows this.
"I got to thinking, most of us in natural resources, both intensive agriculture and rangeland-type stuff, spend a fair amount of time in a vehicle," Hudson told the Capital Press. "And all of us listen to podcasts or books on tape, most often of personal interest."
That led Hudson to start his own podcast, "The Art of Range," in October 2018.
There are a few podcasts devoted to range management, but they tended to be a few episodes and then "peter out," Hudson said.
"I thought, 'I know a lot of people in the range community — why not see if we can set up a podcast for ranchers and natural resource professionals?" Hudson said. "There just seemed like there ought to be something out there, and there wasn't. We thought, 'Why not build it?'"
Hudson has recorded 34 podcasts with interviews lasting 45 minutes to 1.5 hours. He wanted to explore topics in depth, conducting research and then speaking with a guest expert.
Topics have included grazing philosophies, changing landscapes, ranching as conservation, forage production prediction tools, weed control and public lands grazing challenges.
He releases an episode every two weeks.
Hudson estimates the podcast has 1,500 listeners and has drawn 28,000 total downloads since beginning.
The Western Extension Risk Management Education Center supplied a $49,000 grant to begin the podcast.
Hudson recently received a second grant, for roughly the same amount, from the center to build on the initial success. The funding will last through 2021.
"Since the podcast is still in a pretty aggressive expansion phase in terms of new listeners, we would be covering new topics and reaching new people using a proven platform," he said. "It's not like they're paying for the same thing twice, they're paying to get new people new information."
He hopes the podcast can communicate the complexity of rangeland management. He hopes to cover a broad range of topics in depth and let people make their own decisions.
"If I'm a rancher whose livelihood depends on making good decisions over a long period of time ... there's an awful lot of things to keep track of," he said. "I've become increasingly convinced the way to deal with that is to be well-versed on a wide range of topics."