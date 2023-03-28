The Biden administration’s new Waters of the U.S. rule went into effect in 48 states on March 20 after a federal judge denied a request for a nationwide preliminary injunction sought by several organizations, including the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association.
The judge did grant a preliminary injunction for Texas and Idaho.
“One of the biggest issues with this new rule is the lack of certainty and the lack of clarity on how a lot of water features across the country are regulated,” said Mary-Thomas Hart, chief counsel for NCBA.
When NCBA considers any WOTUS definition by any administration, it looks for three things: how ephemeral features that only carry water after a storm are treated; how isolated features, such as prairie potholes, are treated; and agricultural exclusions for features such as stock ponds, drainage ditches and prior converted cropland.
“This rule gave us one out of three … we got some helpful agricultural exemptions,” she said in the latest “Beltway Beef” podcast.
What’s most concerning is there’s no real clarification on how ephemeral or isolated features are going to be treated, she said.
The Supreme Court’s upcoming decision in Sackett v. Environmental Protection Agency is an important factor in the larger WOTUS equation, she said.
The court heard oral arguments in the case in October, and EPA finalized the new rule before the court rendered its decision.
In the Sackett case, the Supreme Court is considering the definition of WOTUS for the fourth time, she said.
“But for six of those nine justices, they were actually considering the definition of WOTUS for the first time. And I think we saw a lot of heartburn around the concept of ‘significant nexus’ and the ambiguity of the significant-nexus test … and the potential liability that it could create for landowners across the country,” she said.
She expects the Supreme Court to pull back the significant nexus test. If that happens, the Biden administration is going to be forced to take the new rule back to the drawing board because it relies so heavily on that test, she said.
“If the Supreme Court invalidates it in any way, then that means that the rule is no longer legal,” she said.
The issue with finalizing a rule before the Supreme Court decision is “there’s a real chance that you are wasting government resources writing a rule that’s going to have to be overturned,” she said.
That’s why NCBA and a lot of other groups asked EPA to pause its rulemaking until the Supreme Court issues its decision, she said.
NCBA is concerned with the fact that EPA sees it as necessary to finalize a rule that kind of flies in the face of the Supreme Court. And that’s an argument NCBA made to federal courts across the country, she said.
Her advice to producers is to get technical assistance or advice before starting any projects that will require the manipulation of a water feature.
While the judge denied the request for a nationwide injunction, NCBA is still involved in active litigation to overturn the WOTUS rule, she said.
