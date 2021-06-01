JBS USA, a subsidiary of JBS, the world's largest meat processing company, announced Monday the company had been hit by an "organized cybersecurity attack" over the weekend.
According to the company's statement, JBS determined Sunday it was the target of a ransomware attack affecting some servers in its North American and Australian IT systems.
In response to the attack, according to a company statement, JBS took immediate action, suspending all affected systems and calling on third-party experts to help resolve the problem.
Sunday, the company also notified the Biden administration of the attack.
In a press briefing aboard Air Force One Tuesday, Karine Jean-Pierre, the principal deputy press secretary at the White House, told reporters aboard a plane to Oklahoma that JBS had notified the administration of the attack right away and noted it appeared to come from a criminal organization likely based in Russia.
"The White House has offered assistance to JBS, and our team and the Department of Agriculture have spoken to their leadership several times in the last day," Jean-Pierre told reporters.
The White House, she said, is "engaging directly with the Russian government" and the FBI is investigating.
After the attack, JBS also temporarily shut down slaughter operations in Australia, altered shifts at some Canadian operations and canceled shifts at several plants across the U.S.
Although JBS did not immediately respond to the Capital Press's request for comment about the scale of shutdowns, according to labor unions and notices issued to employees, JBS’s five biggest beef plants in the U.S., which together process 22,500 cattle daily, have halted or slowed processing. These include plants in Colorado, Texas, Nebraska, Minnesota, Iowa and Pennsylvania.
In total, JBS employs more than 66,000 people at 84 locations across the U.S.
Marc Perrone, president of United Food and Commercial Workers, a union representing JBS meatpacking workers, said he's pleased with JBS's work to resolve the disruptions. Perrone said he is also calling on JBS to continue paying workers even during plant shutdowns.
JBS has not yet commented on how long the shutdowns might last, although the company statement said that "resolution of the incident will take time" and customers and suppliers can expect delays.
According to the White House, USDA officials have spoken to several major meat processors across the U.S. and alerted them of the situation.
USDA is assessing how the incident may impact the nation's meat supply, including possible impacts for consumers and agricultural producers. In all, the company controls about 20% of beef sold nationwide, according to industry estimates.
Brooke Miller, president of the U.S. Cattlemen's Association, said he's concerned the disruption could create a supply chain bottleneck, potentially dropping live cattle prices "dramatically."
"We'll have to wait and see, but it certainly looks like this sort of unnatural disaster could have the same kind of affect that COVID-19 had, and because of how big JBS is, maybe even worse in terms of scale," said Miller.
The crisis, Miller said, illustrates that concentrated power in the hands of a few major meat companies can be dangerous. He advocates for a more diverse, less consolidated meatpacking supply chain.
This story will be updated.