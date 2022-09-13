WARM SPRINGS, Ore. — More wolves are taking up residence in Central Oregon, with the establishment of a new group on the Warm Springs Indian Reservation and two others nearby.

Biologists with the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs first discovered two wolves in the area on Dec. 21, 2021. Months went by with no sign of them, until August when two pups were spotted on a trail camera.  

