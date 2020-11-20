FORT KLAMATH, Ore. — Members of Rogue Wolf Pack have killed 16 cattle this year in the Fort Klamath area of Southern Oregon, including one earlier this month.
Even though most cattle that graze in the Fort Klamath area during the summer and early fall have been shipped to winter pastures in Northern California, another kill has been confirmed. It is the 16th of the year in Klamath County, according to the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife.
ODFW said the most recent kill happened Nov. 12. According to the department’s confirmed findings, that morning a rancher found a dead, approximately 750-pound yearling steer in a 160-acre private grass pasture owned by Roger Nicholson.
According to the report, a small amount of scavenging was found around the anus and right hindquarter but the carcass was otherwise intact. It was estimated the steer died 48 to 72 hours prior to the investigation.
The depredation is attributed to the Rogue pack. Unusually, no cattle deaths by that pack have been reported in Jackson County this year. The pack moves between Klamath and Jackson counties.
Fort Klamath area rancher Bill Nicholson said state biologists have been using hazing methods in attempts to stop wolf attacks, but “evidently the wolves aren’t too scared.”
“They have and they continue to be used,” ODFW biologist Mike Moore said of hazing methods, noting efforts have been coordinated with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. “We will continue with hazing methods."
It’s expected — and hoped — the attacks will end because most cattle have been trucked out of the area. Nicholson and Moore both said moving cattle south to the Redding-Cottonwood areas had been delayed because a lack of moisture delayed the greening of Northern California grazing lands. It’s believed most have now been transported south.
Earlier this year biologists captured and placed a radio tracking collar on the Rogue Pack’s lead female. According to Moore, “That’s really helped to know where she is, but she’s not necessarily running with the rest of the pack.”
He said it’s expected that with snow now falling at higher elevations and in the Klamath Basin that tracking efforts will be easier.