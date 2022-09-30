Gray wolf

The Leadpoint and Smackout wolf packs continue to inflict losses on a northeast Washington rancher, even after the Department of Fish and Wildlife killed three wolves in an effort to stop the attacks.

Fish and Wildlife determined Friday that the Leadpoint pack injured a cow and a calf, according to the rancher, who asked not to be named. "It's a heart-wrenching deal for us right now," he said.

