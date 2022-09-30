The Leadpoint and Smackout wolf packs continue to inflict losses on a northeast Washington rancher, even after the Department of Fish and Wildlife killed three wolves in an effort to stop the attacks.
Fish and Wildlife determined Friday that the Leadpoint pack injured a cow and a calf, according to the rancher, who asked not to be named. "It's a heart-wrenching deal for us right now," he said.
Fish and Wildlife confirmed the predations. The injured animals were to be examined by a veterinarian to check whether they were mauled before or after the department killed wolves in the pack on Tuesday and Wednesday.
The cow and calf were in a private pasture that's regularly patrolled. It's unlikely they were attacked before the second wolf was killed, the rancher said.
Fish and Wildlife determined Monday that the Smackout pack probably killed a calf belonging to the same rancher. The pack already had recently been targeted for lethal control.
"The department is currently moving through the process to determine the next steps on the Smackout pack," Fish and Wildlife spokeswoman Samantha Montgomery said in an email Friday afternoon.
The pack killed three and injured two head in August. In response, the department set out to remove one wolf.
The department accidentally killed a pup Sept. 8 that may have belonged to another pack. The pup was shot from a helicopter that chased the pack into the Dirty Shirt pack's territory.
"Shooting a Dirty Shirt pup did not do one thing to give relief to ranchers from the Smackout pack," said Scott Nielsen, who heads the Cattle Producers of Washington's wolf-cattle program.
Range-Riders hired by CPOW patrol the Leadpoint and Smackout territories. Nielsen said riders tried to meet the department's expectations for trying to prevent predations.
"We thought we had every 'T' crossed and every 'I' dotted," he said.
Fish and Wildlife has not explained to him why the department hasn't moved to cull more Smackout wolves since Monday's predation, Nielsen said. "There needs to be some transparency to the process."
Fish and Wildlife "incrementally removes" wolves, hoping that killing one or two teaches the rest of the pack to stay away from cattle, minimizing livestock and wolf losses in the long run.
Incremental removal is most effective if done within seven days of a predation, according to Fish and Wildlife.
The department has been slow to follow its own position, Nielsen said.
"They should be doing (lethal control) within a matter of days to change the behavior of the pack," he said. "If they did, I think it would work."
