Wolves from the Smackout and Leadpoint packs in Stevens County, Wash., continue to attack cattle as the state Department of Fish and Wildlife deliberates on what to do.
The Smackout pack has been the most active this week. The department was expected to examine today a wounded calf found Wednesday in the pack's territory.
The department already has confirmed that the pack injured a calf Monday and probably mauled another calf Sept. 26. The pack has killed or injured at least 10 head of cattle since Aug. 17, according to the department's count.
Fish and Wildlife tried to cull the pack in early September, but accidentally shot from a helicopter a pup that probably belonged to another pack. The pup was near a collared wolf from the Smackout pack, according to the department.
Fish and Wildlife is considering whether to again try to thin the pack. The department also is considering whether to remove another Leadpoint pack wolf.
The department already has killed two adult wolves in the pack. The second wolf was dispatched Sept. 28. Two days later, the department confirmed the pack attacked a cow and calf.
It's unlikely Fish and Wildlife will kill a third wolf if the attacks occurred before the second wolf was removed. The timing of the attacks are unclear.
A veterinarian examined the cow and calf Friday afternoon and estimated the injuries were inflicted 24 to 48 hours earlier.
"That was during, but toward the end of, a lethal removal action for wolves in that pack," according to a department statement issued Wednesday.
The Leadpoint wolf was dispatched early Wednesday, more than 48 hours before the veterinarian's examination, according to people familiar with the matter.
Attempts to obtain clarification from Fish and Wildlife were not immediately successful.
Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.