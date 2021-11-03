Wolves in southeast Washington have crossed the line for the Department of Fish and Wildlife to consider lethal control to stop attacks on calves.
Wolves in Columbia County have killed one calf, injured at least three others and probably injured two more since Aug. 25, according to the department. The calves belonged to two different ranchers.
The department documented the latest depredations Monday, confirming that one calf was injured by wolves. The department classified attacks on two other injured calves as "probable." All three calves belonged to the same rancher.
The attacks are occurring near the territories of two wolf packs — north of the Touchet pack and west of the Tucannon pack. The Touchet pack's territory extends into Oregon.
Department officials said they were meeting to make a recommendation to Fish and Wildlife Director Kelly Susewind, who decides whether the department will use lethal control.
Fish and Wildlife's policy calls for considering killing wolves after three attacks in 30 days or four attacks in 10 months. By either measure, the threshold has been reached. The department confirmed depredations on Aug. 25, Sept. 13, Oct. 16 and Nov. 1.
When the department decides to use lethal control, it initially plans to remove one or two wolves in hopes of stopping the attacks on cattle and sparing the rest of the pack.
