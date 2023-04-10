Washington wolf

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife and Native American tribes counted 216 wolves in 2022, the 14th straight year the state’s wolf population has grown, according to a report released April 7.

Washington’s wolf population grew by a relatively small 5% in 2022, but achieved a milestone by reaching recovery goals in the North Cascades.

Wolves are now established in two of the state’s three “recovery zones.” They have yet to colonize the South Cascades, though the Department of Fish and Wildlife documented the region’s first pack last year.

