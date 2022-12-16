KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — State and federal wildlife officials are investigating the poaching of a gray wolf near Upper Klamath Lake in south-central Oregon.
The wolf, known as OR 103, was found dead Oct. 6. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is offering a reward of $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of the poacher.
Megan Nagel, a spokeswoman for the agency, declined to provide more details about the case, including how the wolf was killed.
OR 103 was a GPS-collared male wolf, originally captured southeast of Bend in February 2021. From there, it dispersed into northern California before returning to Oregon in July, residing in Klamath County.
Wolves remain listed as endangered in the western two-thirds of Oregon. Violating the Endangered Species Act can result in a fine of up to $25,000.
According to the state Department of Fish and Wildlife, there have been five wolves poached in 2022. The other four occurred between February and October.
• Feb. 15 — OR 109, a radio-collared female, was shot and killed in Union County, about 3.5 miles south of Cove.
• April 7 — OR 117, a radio-collared male, was found killed in Baker County near Richland.
• Aug. 5 — OR 112, a 2-year-old radio-collared female, was shot and killed in Baker County about seven miles north of Halfway.
• Oct. 2 — OR 88, a female member of the Lookout Mountain pack, was shot and killed in Baker County about nine miles northeast of Durkee.
In addition, the Oregon State Police believed OR 106 had been poached Jan. 8 in Wallowa County, though a veterinary examination later determined the wolf died from blunt force trauma, likely related to being hit by a vehicle. OSP had noted a previous gunshot injury, though it "didn't appear to be debilitating and was not associated with the cause of death."
Amaroq Weiss, senior wolf advocate with the Center for Biological Diversity, said OR 103 had been accidentally trapped last winter by USDA Wildlife Services in Deschutes County, resulting in a severe paw injury that hampered the wolf's ability to hunt wild prey.
Instead, OR 103 turned to preying on livestock, which are easier to hunt, Weiss said. The wolf was implicated in four attacks on cattle between Aug. 17 and Sept. 28, all in the Doak Mountain area along Upper Klamath Lake.
"Killing OR 103 was an illegal, cowardly act, and we hope the perpetrator will be discovered and brought to justice," Weiss said in a statement. "I'd hoped OR 103 would live a long life, but his trajectory was changed forever after he was trapped and suffered a serious injury to his paw."
The Oregon Cattlemen's Association does not condone poaching, though ranchers argue they need more proactive management of wolves to protect their livestock when non-lethal deterrents fail.
Oregon's wolf population is at least 175, based on verified evidence, though the actual number is likely higher.
Anyone with information about the killing of OR 103 should call the USFWS at 503-682-6131 or OSP Tip Line at 1-800-452-7888. Callers may remain anonymous.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.