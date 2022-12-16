Wolf

A wolf at an unidentified location in Grant County, Ore.

 ODFW

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — State and federal wildlife officials are investigating the poaching of a gray wolf near Upper Klamath Lake in south-central Oregon. 

The wolf, known as OR 103, was found dead Oct. 6. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is offering a reward of $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of the poacher. 

