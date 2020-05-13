Wolves inflicted fatal injuries on a calf Monday in a private pasture in Stevens County, Wash., in an area occupied by a pack that Fish and Wildlife culled in 2012.
The calf died one day after the attack, a Fish and Wildlife spokeswoman said. Bites, lacerations and howling wolves provided evidence that the calf had been attacked by wolves, she said.
The depredation occurred in the Wedge pack’s territory. Fish and Wildlife shot seven of the pack’s nine wolves eight years ago. It was the first time the department had used lethal control since wolves began returning to Washington.
After a prolonged period of no confirmed attacks, the Wedge pack killed a cow in a private pasture last June, according to Fish and Wildlife.
The attacks took place about 11 months apart — too far to count as two strikes against the pack. The department generally considers lethal removal after four attacks on livestock within 10 months or three attacks within 30 days.
The Wedge pack had three wolves at the end of 2019, according to Fish and Wildlife. One pack member was legally harvested last year by a tribal hunter.
Fish and Wildlife has confirmed two wolf attacks on cattle this spring. The department says the Smackout pack injured a calf April 3 in a private pasture, also in northeast Washington.