Five environmental groups on Friday sued the Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission, claiming it failed to comply with Gov. Jay Inslee's order to write a rule on when wildlife managers can shoot wolves to protect livestock.
The suit, filed in Thurston County Superior Court, alleges that the commission's 5-4 vote in July against adopting a rule directly contradicted Inslee's directive.
The suit names the Department of Fish and Wildlife and its director, Kelly Susewind. A department spokesman said the agency does not comment on pending litigation.
The Center for Biological Diversity, Cascadia Wildlands, WildEarth Guardians, Western Watersheds and Kettle Range Conservation Group filed the suit.
The organizations sought to put into law new limits on when Fish and Wildlife can resort to lethal control to stop predations by wolves. Inslee, sympathetic to their arguments, ordered the department in 2020 to write a rule, while acknowledging he couldn't dictate the contents.
By one vote, the commission decided to not take any action, leaving the department's current policy in place. The policy gives Susewind considerable flexibility in authorizing lethal control.
The department says it needs flexibility to adjust to on-the-ground circumstances. Ranchers are required to use non-lethal measures and meet the department's expectations before Susewind authorizes lethal control.
Wolf advocates and ranchers have criticized the department and Susewind for being too quick or too slow to remove wolves.
