Washington wolf

Several environmental groups have sued over a decision by the Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission not to adopt new rules for managing wolves.

 Sarah Bassing/University of Washington

Five environmental groups on Friday sued the Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission, claiming it failed to comply with Gov. Jay Inslee's order to write a rule on when wildlife managers can shoot wolves to protect livestock.

The suit, filed in Thurston County Superior Court, alleges that the commission's 5-4 vote in July against adopting a rule directly contradicted Inslee's directive.

