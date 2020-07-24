Environmental groups unhappy with the Washington Department Fish and Wildlife for shooting wolves to protect livestock formally asked Gov. Jay Inslee to intervene Thursday.
The groups petitioned the governor to order a rule specifying when Fish and Wildlife will kill wolves. A rule would replace a flexible policy that leaves the decision to Director Kelly Susewind.
The petition was submitted shortly before a King County judge ruled the policy was legal. The issues presented to the judge and Inslee are similar. Wolf advocates argue the policy should be subjected to scientific and public review.
"We need a system that's more transparent and accountable, and we hope the governor provides us with the leadership to get there," said Sophia Ressler, an attorney for the Center for Biological Diversity, one of the groups petitioning Inslee.
Cascadia Wildlands, WildEarth Guardians and Western Watersheds Project also signed the petition. The governor's office has received it and will thoroughly review it, Inslee's spokeswoman said in an email.
The appeal to the governor was expected after the Fish and Wildlife Commission in June declined to write a rule. The petitioners proposed new restrictions on lethal removal, especially on public lands.
Commissioners said they were satisfied with guidance from the department's Wolf Advisory Group. The guidance suggests the conditions for shooting wolves, but doesn't dictate decisions.
The environmental groups argue the 18-member advisory group insulates Fish and Wildlife from broader public scrutiny.
The department defends the advisory group as a forum for adjusting policies and balancing interests. Conservation groups are represented on the panel. The organizations petitioning Inslee are not on it.
Wolf advocates cheered Inslee last year for stating that repeatedly shooting wolves in the Kettle River Range in northeast Washington was unacceptable. The statement echoed complaints by some environmental groups.
Susewind pledged to find new ways to prevent wolf-livestock clashes and send a plan to the governor.
Fish and Wildlife has identified several new methods, such as bells, reflective ribbons and electronic ear tags, to monitor cattle in the rugged forests of northeast Washington.
The governor's office has asked Fish and Wildlife to hold off on sending the plan while it deals with the coronavirus, department spokeswoman Staci Lehman said Thursday.
"We fully plan to follow through and are ready to go at anytime," she said.
In the petition, environmental groups said that Fish and Wildlife has so far made only empty promises.
The environmental groups petitioned Inslee on the same day that Susewind authorized the department to shoot a wolf in the Wedge pack in Stevens County. The pack has killed two and injured 10 calves since May 11.