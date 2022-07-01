The 40,274-acre Willowcreek Fire was 75% contained early July 1, the U.S. Bureau of Land Management Vale District reported.
The fire is burning in grass and sagebrush north and east of Vale, Ore. It was reported on the afternoon of June 28 on private land. It expanded onto public land the bureau manages.
The fire has not damaged structures but impacted two grazing allotments, the district said. The fire’s cause remains under investigation.
The district said it is assessing the allotments, and that restoration will be considered in a post-fire emergency stabilization and rehabilitation plan in coming weeks.
Direct-attack suppression work was expected to wrap up July 1 given that containment lines were holding up well and weather was expected to cooperate.
“If conditions stay the same today, we’ll be looking at patrol and monitor status,” Justin Fenton, Vale BLM fire duty officer, said in a July 1 release. Following warm, dry conditions expected July 1-2, lower temperature and higher humidity anticipated July 3 “will help the firefighters with mop-up.”
Larisa Bogardus, the district’s public affairs officer, told Capital Press July 1 that there are no anticipated dates for full containment and control of the Willowcreek Fire.
“We don’t speculate because anything can happen,” she said.
Bogardus said about 100 people worked on the fire at its peak, including Vale Rangeland Fire Protection Association and Vale Rural Fire personnel.
Other resources deployed by various entities late June 28, included 15 engines, two water tankers, two dozers and multiple aircraft.
