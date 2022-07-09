The Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission on Friday voted down a rule specifying what ranchers must do to protect livestock before the state will resort to shooting wolves.
The 5-4 vote ended a process that began nearly two years ago with Gov. Jay Inslee, prodded by the Center for Biological Diversity and other groups, ordering the department to write a rule.
The groups alleged that Fish and Wildlife relied too much on lethal control and too little on non-lethal measures. The governor echoed those concerns.
Some commissioners supported a rule. A majority, however, voted to retain the current informal policy that gives the department leeway in setting expectations for ranchers.
Fish and Wildlife Director Kelly Susewind said the department — with or without a rule — will continue working with ranchers to improve nonlethal safeguards.
"We have a bunch of staff, brilliant staff, working on that every day," he said. "We will always look for better ways of doing it."
Inslee could order up a rule proposal, but he could not dictate its content or whether the commission would pass one.
"Though the commission did not adopt the rule, several commissioners noted the need for additional work," governor's spokeswoman, Jaime Smith, said in an email.
"The governor will discuss possible approaches for that work when he meets with (Susewind) later this month," she said.
Complying with Inslee's order, Fish and Wildlife staff proposed to merely codify its current protocol. The department's Wolf Advisory Group developed the protocol in 2017 and it has held up well in court.
In defending killing wolves, Fish and Wildlife lawyers have relied on the department's authority to control dangerous wildlife, rather than its application of a rule.
Commissioner Lorna Smith said she wants a rule, but one stricter than the current protocol.
"I believe it does way too little to achieve the goals of reducing livestock losses and reducing the need to kill wolves," she said.
Smith and Commissioners Melanie Rowland, Tim Ragen and John Lehmkuhl voted against the motion to not adopt a rule. Inslee appointed all four after he requested a rule.
Commissioners Molly Linville, Kim Thorburn, Barbara Baker, Jim Anderson and Don McIsaac voted for the motion.
All five were on the commission in 2020 when it unanimously rejected a rule-writing petition from environmental groups, who then appealed to Inslee.
The environmental groups said they did not support killing wolves to protect livestock. They advocated new requirements, such as electronically tracking cattle and limiting the number of times Fish and Wildlife could shoot wolves on public lands.
Center for Biological Diversity attorney Sophia Ressler criticized the commission's decision, saying in a statement it was devastating to see the state fail to require nonlethal deterrents.
Fish and Wildlife reports spending 80% of its wolf-management budget on nonlethal approaches, such as range-riders, lights and alarms.
In recent cases, the department has demanded "daily or near daily" range-riding before resorting to lethal control.
At times, ranchers have been frustrated by changing expectations.
Susewind said the ability to learn and adjust to changing conditions was a strength of the department's current protocol.
"We will continue to evolve," Susewind said. "We will always work on improved methods."
Since 2012, Fish and Wildlife has killed 38 wolves to stop attacks on livestock. Tribal hunters have harvested 52 wolves.
Fish and Wildlife says it hasn't shot enough wolves to stop packs from expanding.
Washington wolf population has averaged 25% growth annually since 2008. The department said there were at least 206 wolves in the state at the end of 2021.
In an environmental impact statement released this month, the department said it disagreed with wolf advocates who say that more regulation is needed to ensure recovery.