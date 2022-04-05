Though drought is top-of-mind for many cattle ranchers, there’s another factor limiting forage availability in 2022: Some public rangelands were so damaged in the West’s 2020-2021 wildfires that they can’t yet be grazed again at full capacity.
“People are scrambling for grass, and it’s tough — really tough,” said Matt McElligott, president-elect and public lands committee chair of the Oregon Cattlemen’s Association.
Jack Hanson, California rancher and chairman on the Public Lands Council, said producers with cattle on grasslands owned by the U.S. Bureau of Land Management will have to deal with drought, but they’re likely better off than those with U.S. Forest Service allotments that burned.
Dave Daley, California rancher and chairman of National Cattlemen’s Beef Association’s Federal Lands Committee, is among those still suffering from 2020’s fires.
September of 2020, the Bear Fire tore through the Plumas National Forest, scorching Daley’s range. Partly because of thick forest fuels, the fire burned intensely.
“This is not a two-to-three-year recovery,” he said. “This could be generational, long-term damage.”
Daley’s cattle could not graze the area in 2021, and he said the range still “doesn’t look good.”
This spring, Daley and Forest Service range conservationists will determine how many head of cattle can graze based on forage and ecosystem recovery. Daley has reduced his herd from 800 to 500 head and may sell more cattle.
Daley said he’s frustrated with how slow-moving the federal government is at restoring burned land. A year and a half after the fire, the Plumas National Forest is still littered with trees.
“All that dead timber could become fuel for fire again,” said Daley. “(The Forest Service’s) ability to move quickly in a catastrophic situation doesn’t exist. I don’t blame the individuals in the Forest Service, but the bureaucracy is so huge.”
In southeast Washington’s Blue Mountains, cattle rancher Sam Ledgerwood faces similar challenges after the Lick Creek Fire burned his Forest Service allotment in 2021, halving the number of cattle that can graze there.
Ledgerwood’s family used that allotment for 37 years, so watching it burn was devastating.
“I don’t own it, but it’s a part of me,” he said.
Ledgerwood must now find pasture for 200 cow-calf pairs. He’s trying to get another permit.
“It’s nerve-wracking,” said Ledgerwood.
Public records confirm wildfires have significantly impacted Western grazing permits.
According to Robert Garcia, the Forest Service’s Pacific Northwest regional range and wild horse program manager, in 2021, wildfires in Oregon burned inside or on boundaries of 480,846 acres of Forest Service grazing allotments.
Bootleg and Cougar Peak wildfires also damaged infrastructure, including 197 miles of fence. The Forest Service has received funding for fencing materials, but ranchers say rebuilding is slow. Garcia said his program is working toward a more streamlined process to “establish fencing repair contracts more quickly after fires.”
Fires have also reduced California forage, said Randy Moore, Forest Service chief.
In 2020, 14% of the state’s active allotments and 12% of active allotment acres burned.
In 2021, 21% of active grazing allotments and 10% of acres burned.
Rangeland conservationists are currently deciding what can be grazed again at what capacity.
Suzanne Flory, Forest Service spokeswoman, said although some areas require an automatic two-year rest period, allotments generally aren’t taken out of use post-wildfire.
“We just reduce the number of livestock that’s authorized to graze them,” she said. They approve full numbers again “once we see evidence that we’ve reached pre-fire resource conditions.”
Industry leaders predict ranchers will sell many cattle at auction this spring due to limited forage.
“If you hear of anyone with grass, let me know,” joked Hanson, California rancher. “I’m sure it’s going to be a pretty dramatic season for folks.”