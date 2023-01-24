The Whitman County, Wash., Cattlemen’s Association will offer one or more scholarships this year. Each scholarship awarded will be no less than $1,000, according to the association.
The scholarship award application process is open to the following:
• Applicant's home address must be in Whitman County.
• Applicant must be a graduating high school senior or home-schooled equivalent.
• Applicants must be continuing their course of study in an agriculture-related field at a two- or four-year college, university, trade or technical school.
The application deadline is April 15.
Applications are available from Whitman County high school counselors, via email request to wcca2011@gmail.com and at the following link: extension.wsu.edu/whitman/youth/forms.
Call Bill Ryan at 509-334-5154 with questions.
Contact the Whitman County Cattlemen’s Association at P.O. Box 713, Colfax, WA 99111.
