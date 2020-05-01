A northeast Washington sheriff said Thursday he's ready to trap and put radio collars on wolves, an activity the state Department of Fish and Wildlife has suspended as non-essential under the state's stay-at-home order.
Stevens County Sheriff Brad Manke said he still hopes Fish and Wildlife will accept his offer to help collar wolves. "If we were equipped and allowed to, we would absolutely be trapping right now," he said. "We need to get out there now."
Fish and Wildlife normally traps and collars wolves in April and May, as packs stick close to dens and the summer grazing season nears. The collars transmit signals that show where wolfpacks are most active.
A Fish and Wildlife spokeswoman said Thursday the department does not know when it will resume trapping.
Trapping requires employees to work together in remote areas and travel, making maintaining social distancing difficult, according to the department.
Manke said he has a good relationship with Fish and Wildlife managers and preferred that his office worked with state trappers, but his wildlife deputy, Jeff Flood, a trained trapper, could work alone.
While the stay-at-home order has limited state agencies, "I have a little more latitude," Manke said.
Manke offered in January to help the department increase the number of collared wolves. Wolfpacks range throughout the county, and Manke said he was concerned too few wolves are being tracked.
Fish and Wildlife says it's considering Manke's offer, but must work out written agreements that bring the sheriff's office under federal rules for trapping and sedating wolves.
"I'm pretty sure I can overcome both those hurdles," Manke said. "We need to get out in the woods. We needed to get out in the woods a month ago."