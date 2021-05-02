ALBANY, Ore. — Knitters and other fiber artists can be highly particular about their wool requirements, which is no problem for the folks at Iron Water Ranch.
The farm near Albany, Ore., raises seven different breeds of sheep with wool characteristics suitable for producing everything from clothing to rugs.
Kirsten Holbo, who runs the ranch, encourages her customers to get even more specific, going so far as to recommend fleeces from individual sheep.
“Oh, Daphne sounds perfect for you!” Holbo might tell a client seeking specific wool qualities. It can be an effective way to ensure repeat business.
“There are standing orders for some of the sheep. They want the same fleece year after year,” she said.
Iron Water Ranch, founded more than four decades ago and named after the high mineral content of its groundwater, raises sheep exclusively for wool and breeding stock.
The operation uses rams and artificial insemination to produce lambs from about 500 breeding ewes that occupy the 140-acre home base and roughly 500 acres of grass fields that are leased.
“We work within our community to ensure we can feed our sheep,” said Zane Van Horsen, Holbo’s daughter, who helps run the farm.
The company’s revenues are generated in equal proportions from wool sales, lamb sales and agritourism that focuses heavily on educating consumers and new sheep producers.
Visitors are invited onto the farm for about five to eight events a year that help them learn about the sheep industry or how to process wool.
For example, the farm’s annual lambing school in January offers advice on nutrition, veterinary drugs and minimizing mortality, among other topics.
The hands-on experience is reassuring for new shepherds who are lambing for the first time, compared to simply reading instructions online, Van Horsen said.
“They can actually handle the lambs,” she said. “It makes you feel a lot less alone if there is someone you feel you can talk to.”
Similarly, the farm’s “April Floof’s Day” event is geared toward teaching visitors about spinning wool into yarn and other ways to use the versatile fiber.
Holbo and Van Horsen are both experienced spinners, with Iron Water Ranch selling value-added products in addition to raw wool, which helps them relate to curious visitors.
“We can tell them what to do with it and how to spin it to their best benefit,” Holbo said. “They feel like, ‘I have a resource I can ask, and I can move forward and be successful.’”
Aside from generating revenues from admission fees, the events can drum up sales of lambs and wool as customers become more confident in their abilities.
Iron Water Ranch has imported genetics from New Zealand bloodlines and concentrates on breeding sheep that naturally thrive on pasture.
Though in-breeding can assist in keeping animals consistent with breed type, Iron Water Ranch avoids the practice to instead reap the benefits of hybrid vigor, Van Horsen said.
It’s more important to the farm to have genetic diversity, she said. “We don’t want to get ourselves into a genetic hole.”
The farm wants to educate consumers about wool characteristics and dispel the misconception that the fiber is itchy and uncomfortable.
Product uses depend on the diameter of the fiber type: Narrow wool fibers are more comfortable on the skin while wider fibers improve product durability.
Many of the sheep are adorned in jackets to prevent sticks and leaves from attaching to their fleeces, which increases wool quality.
“It’s a lot easier to keep it out than to get it out,” Van Horsen said.
Fiber artists are attracted to naturally colored wool, and the rarity of a fleece can command a premium.
The farm’s fleeces range in price from $20 to $80 per pound, with the fleeces vacuum-packed, boxed and shipped around North America.
Iron Water Ranch has built its reputation the old-fashioned way, by participating in fairs and fiber shows where contest victories translate into buzz among wool and sheep consumers.
Social media are also crucial for the company, which promotes its events and sheep on Facebook and Instagram.
“A lot of people like to know where their wool actually comes from,” Holbo said.
Initially, Holbo intended to become a veterinarian when she was an undergraduate studying animal science and business at Oregon State University.
After traveling to New Zealand as part of a student exchange and working for sheep producers, however, she became more interested in production agriculture.
Once she earned a master’s degree in agriculture and resource economics, Holbo worked a variety of jobs while raising livestock at the family’s Iron Water Ranch.
The operation has been constantly evolving since then, she said. “Markets change and situations change and opportunities change. You just always have to be paying attention.”