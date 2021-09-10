COALINGA, Calif. — Mike and Jan Canaday adore their “employees” and their work ethic: they are efficient and punctual.
And they like to eat weeds.
The Canadays' business, Living Systems Land Management stations goats and sheep at various locations in California to help landowners get rid of weeds without using pesticides.
"Since goats prefer weeds over grasses they will always seek weeds and consume them first," Jan Canaday said. "Managed goat herds snap off and consume all the flower heads, then pick off the leaves, leaving a bare stock. Because the flower is eliminated immediately, it cannot go to seed, and without leaves it cannot photosynthesize and build a root system."
They even went on the "Shark Tank" television show to talk about their business.
“'Shark Tank' was fun,” Jan said. “The sharks were all very personable and although they didn't want to invest, they spoke with us for over an hour."
She said the funniest moment was when their goat, Pumpkin, walked over to one of the "sharks," Lori Greiner, and took a drink from her water glass.
In business since 2011, the company uses the advertising slogan "Rent-a-Goat." The Fresno County operation has approximately 4,500 goats and sheep. Both sheep and goats are used for grazing, depending on the job.
The goats are a Boer-Spanish cross and the sheep are White Dorper.
The Canadays also train border collies to help with the livestock handling.
From August through March they lease around 30,000 acres for off-season grazing.
April through July is the peak "work" season for the goats and sheep.
The grazing herd has worked from Santa Rosa north of San Francisco to Agoura Hills 430 miles away in Los Angeles County. They do mostly doing weed abatement for fire control. Business has increased due to the ongoing drought, as landowners want to get rid of any weeds and brush that could provide fuel to a wildfire.
“We run 450 goats or sheep in each group,” she said. “When it comes to eating unwanted plants and invasive weeds goats don’t kid around." They eat thorns, poison ivy, kudzu and thistle, and they fertilize the ground while working, she said.
“People would rather have a group of goats or sheep and one herder versus multiple people using mowers or weed eaters,” Canady said. “The goats or sheep are able to get into areas that are difficult for people to traverse and are a safer way to remove the vegetation to save homes and businesses from fires,” she said.
A herder, who is an H-2A foreign guestworker, stays with each group of animals to put up fencing and take care of them.
If something unforeseen happens, such as a car running through a fence, someone cutting the fence or dogs chasing the stock, the herders are on hand to take care of the problem.
The guestworkers' place in the operation raises a thorny question and a challenge to the goat and sheep industry and labor-intensive agriculture in general.
Wages for most H-2A foreign guestworkers are ever-increasing, she said. The increases in turn have an adverse effect on the temporary non-immigrant workers. U.S. farmers can't afford to hire as many guestworkers, even though most U.S. workers aren't interested in the jobs.
“No consideration is being made to the fact that we are bringing in these workers legally and are required to provide state inspected housing, food, utilities and transportation to our employees at no cost to them," she said.
The workers are coming here to provide a better life for their families in their home countries, Jan said. Yet federal policy continually makes it more difficult to hire them.