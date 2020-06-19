LaGRANGE, Calif. — Stand aside. The 50 women of California’s Mid Valley Cowbelles are on the move promoting beef and educating the next generation of consumers.
Whether their riding group is appearing on horseback during a community parade or members are presenting a lesson to a class at a local high school, the Cowbelles volunteer their time and efforts to promote ranching and the beef industry.
“We founded our Belles about five years ago to support cattlemen,” said vice president Pat Shepherd.
The coronavirus outbreak has put the group on the sidelines for a while, but they pledge to get back in the saddle once public appearances are approved.
“Unfortunately, our plans for the next eight months are canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic," Shepherd said. "Later in June we had planned a meet-and-greet for our scholarship winners. This virus has really stopped our Ag in the Classroom and beef promotions, too.”
One of the group's favorite projects is Ag in the Classroom, she said. The goal is to educate students about the beef industry.
Other educational events are also offered.
"Our members attend many Ag Venture field trips during the year to teach students about nutrition and how we care for our cattle," according to the group's website. "There are about 16,000 third-grade students at these field trips."
There are also five Ag Days celebrations that draw over 3,000 third-graders.
Each year the Belles offer $5,500 in scholarships to five area high school seniors who want to go into the beef industry as a career. Recipients' grades, FFA activities, community projects and other efforts are considered.
The Belles began as a way for women in the cattle industry and advocates to get together. They assist in the activities of the California CattleWomen's Association, California Cattlemen's Association and the American National CattleWomen.
The membership area encompasses Mariposa, San Joaquin, Stanislaus and Merced counties.
Their volunteerism takes them into the kitchen, too. The group raises money by catering events with homemade menus for organizations around the region.
For her work with the Cowbelles, Shepherd received the California CattleWomen Award for Beef Educator of the Year.
The Cowbelles riding group takes part in local parades and rodeos as a mounted unit. They pass out brochures and donate beef for school classes, reaching over 8,000 students.
“I think the Cowbelles are a very important part of our agricultural industry,” said Tom Orvis, governmental affairs director for the Stanislaus County Farm Bureau. “Coming from ranch backgrounds, they are among on the best ambassadors for the beef industry. They never miss an opportunity to reach out to the public to educate the public and promote beef.
“They have been working with local schools and kids for years teaching them that there is more to a cow than steak and hamburgers.”