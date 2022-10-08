POTTER VALLEY, Calif. — Kayla Delbar grew up among ranchers, and she continues that legacy today.
She's especially proud that female ranchers are gaining more recognition. There are more women in ranching today than 10 years ago, she said.
“Women have always been prominent in ranching but they have been highlighted more now and it's wonderful to see,” Kayla said, adding that she was taught by her mother.
Delbar is the sixth generation working on the family cow-calf operation at the 150-year-old Eddie Ranch in Mendocino and Lake counties.
The operation also raises timber, horses and dogs.
Growing up, Kayla was involved in 4-H and FFA, taking market steers to the county fair and learning about leadership.
She took on the challenge of ranching on her own five years ago when she purchased some cattle. Her goal was to manage a herd and work alongside the family’s Angus-Hereford cross cattle.
Her leased ground is 3,000 acres of mostly hilly land with a small amount of irrigated pasture.
As if ranching weren't enough, Kayla also teaches 7th- through 12th-grade agriculture at Potter Valley High School.
“I teach introduction to agriculture courses and agricultural mechanics,” she said. “I am also the FFA advisor where the focus is on agriculture and natural resources.”
When she is not in the classroom teaching, she is coaching leadership students, taking students to events and planning the agriculture department’s schedule.
While the school year is busy for any teacher, the summer is just as busy for Kayla. The county fair is in August so summer is filled with helping FFA members and their livestock.
There are also summer camps and a chapter officer retreat at which officers plan the upcoming year’s activities, learn to teach leadership and build relationships.
Potter Valley Junior-Senior High School has about 125 students. About 30% of the students live on a farm or ranch.
“Kids are reaching for agriculture when they are exposed to it,” she said. “I have many students graduating and going to work in viticulture, mechanics and heavy equipment businesses. I also have students who study business and agriculture in college. They want to stay connected to their roots.”
Outside the classroom, time is the biggest challenge — and so is maintaining the fences.
“My husband and I work full-time so when managing our own cows and the family cows, time becomes hard to find,” she said. “Some projects are put off longer than they should be. As well, many properties do not have quality fences and my cows, let's just say, are adventurers.”
