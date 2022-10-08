Kayla Delbar

When not teaching agriculture at the local high school, Kayla Delbar ranches at the 150-year-old Eddie Ranch in Mendocino and Lake counties.

POTTER VALLEY, Calif. — Kayla Delbar grew up among ranchers, and she continues that legacy today.

She's especially proud that female ranchers are gaining more recognition. There are more women in ranching today than 10 years ago, she said. 

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you