When COVID-19 hit, Peyton Curtis came home to the ranch.
Curtis is a junior at California Polytechnic State University in San Luis Obispo. She returned home to her family's Ritzville, Wash., ranch last March at the beginning of the pandemic.
"I was doing my online classes at my dinner table, wasn't having too much fun doing it, and I said, 'I'm bored,'" Peyton remembered. "The next thing I knew, I was starting a business."
Curtis is founder of The Herd, a farm-to-table beef delivery service that sends beef raised on her family's ranch, the Curtis Cattle Co., to customers.
The ranch runs a 1,300-head cow-calf operation. The beef is processed at the Curtis family's packing plant.
The family had long discussed making such a move, Peyton said.
Her father, Miles Curtis, said it's unclear who first suggested the idea this time around.
"We both blame each other," he said. "We both kind of poked at each other for long enough that we finally made (it) happen. ... She was the one who finally said, 'You know what? We keep talking about this, Dad, I'm bored and I'm sitting here at home, let's try it.'"
The ultimate goal is to sell all the ranch's cattle through the business, Miles Curtis said.
Peyton has one more year of college, then plans to attend veterinary school. She is presently at a four-month internship at Hagyard Equine Medical Institute in Kentucky.
"I love large animals, I love cattle, I love horses. It's kind of what I know," Curtis said.
The Herd quickly became a full-time job when it started last June. The Curtises expected a few orders from family and friends, but 30 orders quickly turned into 250, and business hasn't slowed since.
Peyton handles marketing and customer relations.
She says she doesn't have a background in marketing or sales, but is learning on the fly.
The most important thing, she said, is to be completely transparent and honest with customers.
Miles isn't surprised by his daughter's success. He notes that Peyton told him that her internship asks her to perform several tasks "because I'm capable and because I grew up on a ranch."
"I'm bragging a little bit and I'm pretty damn proud of her," he said. "Ranches raise kids that are capable in general."
As she pursues her career as a vet, Peyton wants the Herd to keep growing. She might take a "gap year" to focus on the business, she said.
"I spend a lot of time with it already, it's basically my full-time job on top of my other two full-time jobs, with school and my internship," she said.
She also runs her own four-horse brood mare herd.
"I am a busy gal," she said. "I'm always doing something."
But her ultimate dream is to be a veterinarian, with a focus on helping ranchers improve their herd genetics.
"I think I've wanted to be a vet since I was about in first grade," she said. "I'm most comfortable around animals and being outside."
Growing up on the ranch, she would spend many mornings feeding cattle with her mom and dad and summer days riding horses with her grandfather.
"It's a huge part of my upbringing and it's a large part of who I am, my skill set and my work ethic," she said. "It's a big deal for me."