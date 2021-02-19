TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Local meat and potato producers and processors are the foundation of a new, first-of-its kind business in south-central Idaho that delivers local, high-quality beef, pork, chicken and potatoes to customers’ doorsteps.
The Meat and Potato Company began operations in November and is already seeing high demand for its restaurant-grade products.
The business is the brainchild of Travis Dixon, who spent 25 years in foodservice sales.
“Our purpose is to give our customers the experience and flavor of a steakhouse delivered right to their door,” he said.
A little more than eight years ago, Dixon started thinking about a home-delivery service that could provide local, high-quality products directly to consumers.
“I always thought there was going to be a need for something like this,” he said.
He started looking into website domain names and purchased meatandpotatoco.com.
“I was hoping to do something in the future, figuring people would be buying things online,” he said.
He also started thinking about partnerships with local ranchers, producers and processors. But with a busy family life and his job as a district sales manager for a full-line foodservice distributor it was easy to lose focus.
Growing requests from friends and acquaintances wanting restaurant-type products they couldn’t get at retail stores got him back on track.
They were looking for things like aged products for steakhouses, higher-end products like giant potatoes and colossal shrimp — products that allow restaurants to provide a good eating experience, he said.
His business can deliver on those items, as well as high-quality, affordable items people can get in grocery stores.
“We’re trying to hit a couple of niches,” he said.
The business also delivers on consumers’ growing desire for local foods from a locally owned business that keeps money in the local economy, he said.
The company’s aged beef comes from cattle raised at Five Rivers feedlot in Malta, Idaho, southwest of Burley. All of the cattle are from the Northwest, and 63% are from Idaho. All of the feed for the cattle is grown in the Mini-Cassia area.
The company’s jumbo russet potatoes and unique blend of rainbow fingerling potatoes, sought after by top chefs, are grown in the Magic Valley and Mini-Cassia areas.
Dixon has also partnered with Independent Meat of Twin Falls to provide a wide variety of quality pork products, and he sources his hormone-free, antibiotic-free chicken from Draper Valley Farms in Oregon and Washington.
He wants product that is “the closest I can get it and the best I can find,” he said.
The business sources product from more than 300 family farms in Idaho and the Pacific Northwest.
In addition to local meat and potatoes, the company provides lobster tails and jumbo and colossal shrimp.
The company offers free local delivery and is currently shipping to 38 states, sending out a couple of hundred boxes a month.
“I have orders going out all over the place,” he said.
Another plus for environmentally minded customers is that all the company’s packaging is recyclable or biodegradable.
Dixon currently operates out of another company’s commercial facility but is planning to open his own retail store later this year and expand his offerings to other local vegetables, fruit and dairy products. He is also pursuing local bison and lamb to add to his offerings.
“I’m just itching for a retail location to sell that kind of stuff,” he said.