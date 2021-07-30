KALISPELL, Mont. — When Tami Riley decided to start raising cattle, she wanted a smaller breed to suit her 10 acres.
She found it in Dexter cattle, which are native to Ireland.
Riley sells the beef, and hopes to get into milking them.
The average height of a Dexter steer is 40 inches tall, and 700-900 pounds. An Angus steer is almost double that size.
"The Dexter, you can raise on half the land, and for half the expense," Riley said.
Riley raises the cattle as part of her family's Life of Riley Ranch in Kalispell. The overall operation includes three generations of farmers and ranchers.
Riley currently has 13 head, and hopes to grow to 20. She'd eventually like to begin renting more land, but doesn't want more than 30 animals.
Her cattle are bred to be unhorned, an extra precaution.
"They're very gentle — for having children around, they're one of the gentlest breeds," she said. "They have good temperaments, and they don't have calving problems when they have their babies."
It's common practice to grass-finish Dexter cattle because there's less excess fat and more flavor in the meat.
"It's very tender meat," Riley said. "Part of that is because we hold them a little bit longer, about 28 months, to full butchering age."
Riley hopes the cattle will sustain and pay for themselves within the next four years.
Dexter cattle are dual-purpose animals, offering both meat and milk, said Stefanie Millman, Region 2 director for the American Dexter Cattle Association, based in Auburn, Wash.
"They will lay down some fat, and their milk is very rich," she said.
The association has 1,825 members and added nearly 300 in the last year. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Millman said, "people want to do their own thing, raise their own beef and milk their own cow for products."
Millman estimates the average herd size is three or four, but notes that some breeders run up to 60 head.
Large-scale ranchers rejected the animals in 1970s because they didn't produce the needed quantities of beef and milk, Millman said, adding that they are more suitable for a homestead or hobby farm.
"Some of the heavy milkers will do 5 to 6 gallons a day, which is more than enough milk for a family," she said. "If they have just a couple acres, they're able to own a cow that they can milk."
Riley is in the growing stage, so she's balancing the costs of getting established by working two part-time jobs, with the Montana Emu Ranch and the Lasalle Equine Clinic.
"She's very responsible and has a vision, and I think she'll do well," said Don Collins, owner of the Montana Emu Ranch in Kalispell.
"Her character is impeccable," said farmer Bruce Riley, no relation to Tami Riley. He sells hay to Tami Riley and knows her from church.
"She has great character," Bruce Riley added. "She's honorable, honest and trustworthy. Her heart is in the right place. She's a role model, for sure."