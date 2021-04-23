OAKDALE, Calif. — The sight of shaggy Scottish Highland cattle grazing on tall grass causes regular traffic jams outside Oakdale.
While the breed can be found in all 50 states, the pint-size cattle originally from Scotland still catch the eye of curious drivers.
First, a little about these unique cattle.
If the creators of the Muppets had designed a cow it would likely resemble the Scottish Highland.
Their short, shaggy stature, combined with a gentle disposition, make them an attractive alternative to standard cattle, especially for newbie hobby ranchers who are more interested in pasture pets than meat production.
Two enterprising ranchers outside Oakdale have discovered that market. Kera and LeeAna Brichetto — who are also sisters-in-law — are raising the Scottish Highland cattle, aiming to fill a niche created by newcomers to the rural lifestyle.
"The Highland cattle are a good fit for acreages, plus they are docile and easy to handle,” LeeAna Brichetto said.
She and Kera began talking about the market they saw developing and decided to venture into the Scottish Highland breed together. They bought cows from California, Oregon and Wisconsin.
Though the extended Brichetto family farms cherries, walnuts, almonds and runs a feedlot operation in the Central Valley, the Scottish Highlands were new to them.
“In our experience so far, the animals are lovely to raise but not for their meat or milk,” Kera said. “Highlands are a slower maturing breed of cattle and their shaggy coats make up for their lack of fat insulation like other breeds have. Beneath all that soft hair, they are relatively leaner animals.”
But they are a rugged breed and will eat just about anything. The fold runs on about 50 acres of irrigated pasture.
The Brichettos' fold — groups of Highlands are called folds instead of herds — varies from 39 to 50 inches hook height, which is measured at the hip.
Part of the focus is to breed small framed Highlands. They have two bulls.
Smaller cows tend to bring higher prices — into the thousands of dollars for a registered calf.
Highland cattle are known for being easy to raise, docile and curious and take longer to mature and reproduce than most other breeds.
However, they live longer and can reproduce well into their teens.
“Since buying our first few Highlands near the end of 2020, LeeAna and I have grown our fold to 20, have raised and sold a few calves and have fall 2021 calves on their way,” Kera said. “We are excited to expand our fold and continue to educate curious bystanders on the breed.”