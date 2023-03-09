Troy Wilcox

Northwest Meat Processor Association Troy Wilcox, seen here in a meat-cutting shop in Onalaska, Wash., oversees the association's apprenticeship program, an effort to recruit a new generation of butchers.

 Don Jenkins/Capital Press

CHEHALIS, Wash. — Troy Wilcox, executive director of the Northwest Meat Processors Association, has a mission: recruit people to become butchers.

There are about 375 butcher shops in Washington, Oregon and Idaho. Many butchers are in their 70s and some have retired and closed shop without finding anyone to take over, he said.

