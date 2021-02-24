WARNER SPRINGS, Calif. — Rancher Katie Ostrander recalls the first time she “dipped her toe” in the cattle industry her senior year of high school by raising and showing a steer at an FFA event.
“I was absolutely awful at showmanship and my steer knew it!” the Escondido native said.
Today, it's a different story, she said. “My husband Elmo and I live on a sixth-generation ranch where we raise kids and cows.”
Their 160-acre ranch is in a small, picturesque mountain town in San Diego County, a little over an hour's drive from the beach. This is a tight- knit ranching community where many families have known one another for over 100 years.
“Our brand was first registered in 1922,” she said. “We still follow a lot of traditional ranching methods that my husband's great- and great-great-grandfather used."
The family traditions will carry on, she said.
"Our two girls are very involved in all of the ranch happenings. If you ask them today what they want to be when they grow up you’ll hear ‘barrel racer’ from one and ‘cattlewoman’ from the other," Ostrander said. "How cool is that?!”
Hannah Gbeh, executive director of the San Diego County Farm Bureau, says Ostrander is an example of what the future of agriculture should look like.
“She is an active and vocal advocate for agriculture in the county and has dedicated countless hours of volunteer time organizing events, creating fundraisers and as a fundamental leader and mentor for many young farmers and ranchers interested in livestock production,” Gbeh said.
In addition to Angus cross cattle, Ostrander raises heritage pigs, broiler chickens, a few laying hens and heritage and broad-breasted Thanksgiving turkeys.
Raising livestock in San Diego County is unique because it’s primarily known for its beaches and palm trees, but it’s really an agricultural powerhouse known for its nursery crops, avocados and citrus groves, but it is also one of the “greenest” counties in the U.S. There are 5,732 farms in the county that produce crops and livestock worth $1.7 billion each year, according to the Farm Bureau.
“The county is full of innovators trying to find new ways to reduce our carbon footprint and be good stewards of the land and sea,” she said. “We try to offset the waste stream and recycle what we can into animal feed. In addition to traditional grain-based diets we also feed our animals waste food from local sources: spent brewers’ grains from local craft breweries, apple peels and cores from bakeries and discarded food from distribution centers."
They market directly through word of mouth and social media for “on the hoof” beef and pork for customers' freezers and whole chickens and turkeys.
Ostrander says she tries to tell those customers about what goes into raising market-ready animals.
"We’re on a mission to remind folks that for every steak on their plate, there’s an entire ranching operation behind it," Ostrander said.
There is another issue the county Farm Bureau’s Livestock Committee is currently taking by the horns.
“Our biggest challenge is the lack of USDA slaughter facilities,” Ostrander said. “California doesn't have a state meat inspection program so we must rely on the very few available USDA facilities. We are invested in our animals' well-being from the day they were born and all the way to the end. We're not going to haul the animals five or six hours to the nearest facility.
"The animals are here, we just need a facility.”