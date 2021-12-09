CANBY, Ore. — Since purchasing a small meat plant in 2017, Ben Meyer, 44, has quadrupled the facility's production volume, improved humane livestock handling and saved on labor expenses.
His secret? Technology.
Rebecca Thistlethwaite, director of the Niche Meat Processor Assistance Network, said Meyer's plant has automated in ways that are "innovative and important."
Small processors often operate with little high-efficiency technology or automation. It doesn't help, Thistlethwaite said, that only a few manufactures — including UltraSource LLC, Bunzl and Reiser — offer equipment tailored to small meat plants.
But Meyer hasn't let obstacles stop him from automating.
His foray into meat processing began in the restaurant industry as a chef and entrepreneur.
Several years ago, while working in Portland's Old Salt Marketplace, a restaurant, butcher shop and deli, Meyer noticed that small, independent meat shops were losing capacity, dropping federal inspection status or closing. He wondered if he could do something about it.
Along came a chef friend, James "Jimmy" Serlin, who told Meyer about a meat plant in Canby whose owners wanted to retire.
The plant, called Marks Meat Inc., had been built in 1963. Its equipment was "really archaic," said Thistlethwaite — but it was a place to start.
Meyer and Serlin volunteered at the plant to learn the ropes, then bought the facility in 2017. They kept the original name, Marks Meat, for the building, and added a brand name: Revel Meat Co. Today, under USDA inspection, the company also slaughters for up to 60 local ranches annually.
When Meyer bought the facility, he said, it processed five to eight beef cattle and 30 to 35 sheep weekly. Since making upgrades, Meyer's team has boosted weekly production to 20 to 24 beef, 40 to 48 pigs and 40 to 70 sheep.
The first efficiency-boosting installation was a rollstock packaging machine manufactured by UltraSource which cost $105,000. Previously, each piece of meat had to be individually vacuum-sealed. The rollstock machine, working at 16 times the speed of the previous machine, can automatically package several pieces at once.
"It's cleaner-looking, more efficient," said Meyer.
The second investment was in two scales with built-in label-makers, $14,000 and $19,000.
Additionally, the company invested in a more efficient saw.
The plant also spent $52,000 on an UltraSource hog scalder and de-hairer. The old device could handle one pig every 10 to 12 minutes. This new machine handles one every 3.5 minutes.
Meyer said his most important innovation has been in humane livestock handling.
Before an animal is slaughtered, it must be stunned with a "knocking device" such as a hand-held captive bolt gun.
According to USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service, one of the most common enforcement actions against meat plants regards ineffective restraint or stunning of livestock — meaning an animal isn't knocked out on the first attempt.
Small meat plants often get temporarily or permanently shut down due to failed knocks, and Meyer's is no exception. In 2017, he had a "mis-knock" resulting in a seven-week shutdown.
To prevent future mis-knocks, he installed a $10,000 hydraulic cattle headgate, smaller headgates for sheep and pigs and bought three additional knocking devices in case the first fails.
"There's no 'kind of doing it.' You have to do this right," he said. "The rollstock machine and other equipment are flashy, but things like this are basic."
Marks Meat isn't done upgrading. Meyers plans to use a USDA grant to implement better traceability, and in the next few years, he also plans to build a second facility to increase processing capacity 250%, allowing him to work with more farmers.