MOSCOW, Idaho — As a high school student, Dino Vinci accepted an agriculture teacher’s offer.
He started a flock of sheep on the teacher’s southwest Idaho property.
From there, “it was a slippery slope,” Vinci said. “Now I have a personal flock of about 30. And U of I has 858.”
He keeps these ewe counts in mind as manager of the University of Idaho Sheep Center in Moscow.
Vinci, 27, is a former West Ada School District agriculture teacher and FFA adviser. He started managing the center in June 2020.
He is not a teaching assistant, though his background as a high school teacher pays dividends as he aids in instruction in U of I classes, prepares students and researchers for field work, and helps coordinate and manage projects undertaken by researchers.
At the center, Vinci’s work includes raising sheep to be as productive as possible, coordinating undergraduate labs and working with faculty on cutting-edge research.
“Research, extension and education are my jobs as well as production — production being the result of the research, education and extension that we do,” he said.
The sheep industry is big business in Idaho, which is among the top 10 states for sheep and lambs, according to the state Department of Agriculture. Overall, the state has an inventory of about 210,000 head.
Projects on which Vinci assists researchers have the potential to benefit both small- and large-scale sheep producers.
Prevention and cures for a complex of respiratory diseases that domestic sheep can spread to wildlife are the goals of one project, which has USDA funding.
If successful, it could substantially reduce the incidence of the diseases and their spread, better protect wildlife and allow ranchers to access more areas for grazing.
One desired outcome is the capability to certify a domestic flock as disease-free, Vinci said. In the project’s first stage, researchers tested different treatments and how the sheep reacted.
Next steps include looking at the impact on longevity, and immunity after sheep have had a respiratory disease.
A genetic test developed by U of I scientist Brenda Murdoch uses DNA sequencing to look at genetic traits. A key feature of Flock 54 — named for how many chromosomes sheep have — is that a single test can find multiple traits.
Vinci said it has the potential to effectively and affordably help the selection of replacement ewes as well as sheep most likely to perform well. Recently, the test was shown to identify the probability of ewe longevity.
At U of I’s Sandpoint Organic Agriculture Center each of the past two years, Vinci and Kyle Nagy, the orchard operations superintendent, used sheep to control weeds in the orchards. The ewes thrive, and noxious and invasive weeds were substantially reduced.
Vinci last summer led one school on shearing and another on ultrasound and carcass evaluation.
“Both the schools allow people to be able to start their own job,” he said. “These are all things you can do on your own with minimal inputs and also benefit the sheep industry.”
Sheep, and his work at the center, suit Vinci.
A ewe can give birth at around a year old, assuming proper management, compared to about two years for a beef cow. Due to the ewe’s shorter genetic interval, “with precise management, you can quickly increase production with minimal inputs in a variety of environments,” he said.
