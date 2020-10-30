ENTERPRISE, Ore. — More Eastern Oregon producers are growing cover crops to replace valuable nutrients in their land and provide grazing for their livestock.
Using cover crops replaces methods like leaving ground fallow every other year in dryland wheat operations or using large quantities of commercial fertilizer on irrigated farmland. Experts say the nutrients from cover crops restore soil health, saving money and improving crop yields.
John Williams, a retired Wallowa County Oregon State University Extension agent, said dryland wheat farmers typically plow up their fields after harvest and let the bare ground sit idle for a year, increasing moisture.
“The soil moisture goes up because it isn’t supporting plants,” Williams said.
In Sherman County, which has a particularly dry climate, farmers have seen the value of cover crops.
“The research being done on cover crop methodology shows that it builds up the soil, keeps it covered, and gives it more organic matter,” Williams said.
Don Wysocki, soil scientist in the Pendleton OSU Extension office, said dryland farming depends on soils with the right particle size and texture for good water-holding capacity, but it is also heavily dependent on getting enough rain at the right time.
“If we get that late growing season rain we usually have very good crops,” Wysocki said.
While a time-tested method to store moisture in soil, Williams said the economic downside of summer fallow is the farmer only gets income off a field every other year.
Another inherent problem is when a field is “laid open” for a year, wind erosion tends to reduce topsoil.
“We have seen the A horizon (top layer of soil) three or four inches deep blow away,” Williams said.
Besides the need for adequate water, wind erosion can be a big problem for dryland as well as irrigated farming. Scott Lukas, an OSU horticulture faculty member at the Hermiston Agricultural Research and Extension Center, said irrigated crops such as melons, blueberries, hemp and onions have more trouble with wind than water availability.
“Windstorm damage highlights the importance of planting windbreaks of wheat or grass to break up the wind,” Lukas said.
In the coming years, Lukas said farmers will need to mitigate wind damage by using good soil management and cover crops. As the wind blows, a little bit of topsoil picks up the sandy soil and moves it, essentially sand blasting crops and severely damaging them.
“Our climate is adjusting in certain ways and we will experience more extreme weather,” Lukas said.
Williams said wind erosion is slowed by cover crops, keeping topsoil in place where the organic matter and nutrients are and creating good moisture absorption.
Mark Butterfield has been using cover crops on the family farm for seven to eight years. In that time he said he has seen a big boost in soil stability. He worked with Nate James of the Natural Resources Conservation Service to work out a method for using cover crops.
“We figured in order for cover crops to work we had to find the weak spot in our rotation. We determined the transition from Timothy to wheat was our weak spot,” he said.
Before using cover crops, Butterfield would grow alfalfa in a field for five years before terminating it with Roundup in late July or August after the second cutting. Then he would drill Timothy seed into the field and grow that crop for five years.
“We are seeing quite a benefit from crop yield and using less inputs in our alfalfa,” Butterfield said. “We saw the same thing with wheat following the cover crops.”
For the last five years Butterfield said he’s grazed cattle on the cover crops. One summer cover crop experiment, Butterfield said, had 13 species in the mix. “We learned what grew and what didn’t in that first one.”
The cattle fattened on cover crops are then marketed as high quality beef through Carman Ranch of Wallowa to restaurants in Portland, Seattle and San Francisco.
“Cory Carman was starting a meat business and it sounded like a perfect idea — fatten cattle on summer cover crops — so we are consistently doing that on one field a year on part of rotation from Timothy back to alfalfa,” Butterfield said.
Another benefit of grazing cattle on cover crops, Butterfield said, is the action of the cattle and the microbes left behind that tear up and eat the sod, creating soil that needs no tilling. He said of all the experiments in cover cropping, the farm has settled on spring-summer and fall rotations that work really well.
In the spring Butterfield said he plants oats, peas, collards, sunflowers and buckwheat and is experimenting with millet, corn, soy and black-eyed peas.
In the fall he plants daikon radishes, turnips, oats and Austrian peas.
“The main goal is to inject soil health with some diversity and keep the soil covered,” Butterfield said. “Diversity of plants gives diversity of microbes.”