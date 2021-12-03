MIDDLETOWN, Calif. — "Jamon Iberico" is a legend in Spain. In Madrid, there is even a museum dedicated to ham from the Iberico pig.
Nearly everything about the Spanish breed is different from the commodity pork raised on U.S. farms.
For one, the unique pigs do not eat rations of corn or soybeans. Instead, they graze on natural feed, including acorns.
Alberto Solis and Helmut Drews, partners in Encina Farms, both grew up around agriculture — Solis in Spain and Drews in Colombia. They share a common passion: to raise Iberico pigs in California.
“The Iberico pork product is very special and a delicacy that’s known around the world, at times being the most expensive cured hams,” Solis said. “It’s also more nutritious, tastier and can be healthier than your everyday pork product."
The unique genetics of the Iberico hog also need the right climate to thrive in and the right oak trees with plenty of acorns for them to eat, he said.
They realized that the best place for Iberico hogs in the U.S. — plenty of oak forests and a Mediterranean climate — was California.
The state also has the perfect consumer base for Iberico ham. Consumers not only have a sophisticated palate and a willingness to spend money in good food, but they also care about how the animal is raised.
Encino Farms is the only exclusively Iberico farm in California. CUESA in San Francisco features the prized pork at its Ferry Terminal Farmers Market.
Iberico pork is similar to Waygu beef in that customers seek it out.
Encina Farms was started in 2019, breeding 100% pure Iberico pigs.
“Securing the genetics was very tough since it is a very controlled breed," Drews said. "We bought a herd of 100% pure Iberico pigs from a farm in Florida. That required a lot of convincing. ... They are too prized.”
There are several reasons they are pricey. They are outdoor animals and slow growing — they are slaughtered at 14-16 months versus 4-5 months for a regular pig. They also require a lot of land to raise them.
Encina Farms is 650 acres, mostly oak trees.
But the resulting meat is different from regular pork — a deeper red, more nutrients and a more complex and intense flavor.
The prices vary considerably," he said. "A 10-pound acorn-finished 100% pure Iberico ham costs about $1,100. The Iberico ham is cured normally for a period of two years, sometimes up to four years.”
The Iberico pig is pasture-raised on a natural diet. The animals are finished between late August and early January, when the acorns fall from the trees. During the acorn season, the pigs are released in the oak forests, where during the next 2 or 3 months they will feed on a diet of acorns in addition to grass, herbs, roots, flowers and mushrooms.
Because of the extremely low density of pigs per acre, they co-exist with wildlife and cattle.
“They are hardy animals and quite able to defend themselves (against wildlife),” Drews said.” A mountain lion or a bear will not mess with them.”