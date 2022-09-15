As an island of agriculture in a sea of timber production, Gibson Farms has learned to take advantage of its distinctive circumstances.
A hook-shaped bend in Oregon’s Siletz River has blessed the 200-acre operation with a rare stretch of flat, open ground in an otherwise forested, mountainous landscape.
The farm grows blueberries, cattle and hay in the center of Lincoln County, which is 87% forested and ranks last among the state’s counties in farm production.
“The profile of agriculture here is pretty limited,” said Alan Fujishin, whose family owns the farm.
Though most of the surrounding area is devoted to growing trees rather than crops or livestock, Gibson Farms has found plenty to appreciate about its agricultural enclave.
The location is considerably warmer and sunnier than the Pacific coast to the west, but it’s less prone to freezing than the Willamette Valley to the east.
“Even though it’s a short distance, it’s ocean-moderated,” Fujishin said.
The microclimate reduces the likelihood of both frost and heat damage to the blueberries, which are mostly early-bearing varieties meant to be harvested before the autumn rains arrive.
“They’re not being rushed, so they taste good,” Fujishin said.
Slower ripening is conducive to the concentration of sugars in the blueberries, though the fruit does take longer to mature during the summer.
“The plants are not as active in the cooler weather,” said Brenton Gibson, whose grandfather planted the bushes more than seven decades ago.
Inconsistent pollination weather in the springtime has a silver lining as well. Though fewer flowers may get pollinated, the fruit that develops tends to grow bigger over the extended growing season.
“It seems like our berries size up a little better,” said Lorissa Fujishin, Alan’s wife and Brenton’s sister.
The farm’s proximity to the coast doesn’t only have agronomic considerations: Tourists on their way to or from the beach stop by its U-pick operation, which is also a popular destination among locals.
Roughly 15% of the farm’s blueberry crop is sold to U-pickers, who typically buy the earliest fruit to ripen, while the rest is machine-harvested and sold to processors for freezing or drying.
Though direct marketing consumes a relatively small amount of fruit, that volume punches above its weight in terms of value — and not just financially.
Brenton said he still sees U-pickers whose faces he recognizes from childhood. The community connection provides Gibson Farms with an intangible but very real benefit in terms of public relations.
“It’s hard to quantify but it’s very much a part of farming in the modern world,” Brenton said. “It gives them some context they might not otherwise have.”
The benefit extends beyond the farm itself by offering consumers an opportunity to “ground truth” information they hear about agriculture, Fujishin said. That’s especially useful in areas where crop and livestock production is in short supply.
“For our communities, we are that farmer,” he said. “It’s all direct and face-to-face.”
Blueberries represent a substantial portion of the farm’s income, but the operation has long recognized the importance of diversification.
The value of spreading the farm’s risk has been especially obvious this year, when much of its blueberry crop was lost to hungry band-tailed pigeons. The cold, wet spring rendered wild fruits scarce, prompting the birds to search for nourishment at Gibson Farms.
Its friendly relations with neighbors yielded dividends as the birds were hazed with blasts from propane cannons, lasers and other methods.
“It’s been rough. The fireworks affect people’s dogs on the Fourth of July, and this has been sustained for three to four weeks,” Lorissa said. “But all in all, people have been understanding, even when they’ve had stressful encounters.”
Cattle are a natural fit for the coastal climate, where the lush pastures help them put on weight.
The farm is mostly a cow-calf operation but sells a limited amount of locker beef directly to friends and family.
Producing hay, on the other hand, is a challenge because the sunny, dry conditions needed for harvest seldom last long.
The farm mitigates that problem by making high-moisture “haylage,” which is baled when still moist and allowed to ferment without oxygen while wrapped in plastic.
“We can produce all our own forage here,” Fujishin said. “We don’t have to bring in hay from the east side or the valley.”
The Gibson family traces its roots to ancestors who came to America on the Mayflower voyage, while others traveled by wagon train on the Oregon Trail.
Railroad construction brought the Gibsons to the Coast Range, where they established their homestead in Siletz, Ore., in the mid-20th century.
The family initially grew flower bulbs in the area, eventually shifting to other ventures. While the blueberries and cattle have remained on the farm, the strawberry and raspberry operations have been discontinued.
This year’s bird onslaught was a setback, but the farm has adjusted to survive similar disasters before, Brenton said. “That’s farming, though. Pivoting, balancing.”
