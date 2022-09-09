Oregon Sheep Growers Association has awarded one of its annual scholarships to Turner Lear, an eighth-generation Oregon farmer from Gervais who many consider a rising star in the sheep industry.
Lear, 21, will be a senior at Oregon State University this fall. He is double-majoring in agricultural sciences and animal sciences with an emphasis on livestock production.
Since spring of 2020, Lear has worked at OSU's Sheep Center, which houses about 150 maternal ewes and several rams. He started as a student manager and later became the live-in herdsman, meaning he lives in an apartment inside the lambing barn, where he is on call to help with lambing emergencies. This fall, he will step into a higher management role at the center.
"Turner (Lear) is just outstanding. We all rely on him," said Mary Smallman, instructor and Sheep Center director at OSU.
Smallman said that when she met Lear a few years ago, what immediately impressed her was Lear's work ethic.
Smallman said Lear has proven himself so capable that, this year, she entrusted him to drive to a major ram sale in Idaho and pick out the best rams to bring back to OSU.
"And he did," said Smallman.
Lear has also organized an intensive research project and been a teaching assistant in a sheep production class.
"He's so kind and friendly and informative. He gets other people excited about sheep," said Smallman.
Ironically, Lear was not always set on being a sheep farmer.
"I wasn't always the biggest fan of (sheep). But working with them and having them, I've just come to really enjoy them as a species," said Lear.
Although Lear grew up on a farm, his family didn't raise sheep until recently.
Growing up, Lear raised show pigs. Through the years, his family also raised poultry, goats, alpacas, a llama and "a lot of dogs" — mostly St. Bernards, along with a lab and a blue tick hound.
Lear has farmers on both sides of his family. His dad's side has land in Northeastern Oregon, and his mom's side has land in the Willamette Valley.
According to Lear's grandpa on his mom's side, the family's homestead in St. Paul was staked out in 1852 and has been held by the same family for 170 years, making Lear an eighth-generation Oregon farmer.
Because he comes from a long line of farmers, Lear was also exposed to crops, including cherries and grass seed, growing up.
Lear's interest in sheep developed in high school because his best friends raised Southdowns, a British breed, and Lear enjoyed being around them. Lear started his own flock, which he has shepherded in addition to OSU's flock.
Smallman, Lear's supervisor, said she has watched Lear "fall in love" with sheep over the past few years and is excited to see where life takes him.
"I plan to have sheep my entire life," said Lear.
After graduation, he plans to get a master's degree in agriculture and pursue a career in the livestock and agricultural sciences industry.
Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.