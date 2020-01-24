Rancher Carson Kelly has become a trendsetter in central Idaho, flying a drone to help raise breeds of cattle originating in Scotland.
Kelly, 29, began flying a DJ Mavic Pro drone in 2016 to check on his cattle year-round near Moore in the Lost River Valley.
“I’d read about them on the internet and how they were making life easier for ranchers, so I thought I’d give it a try,” he said.
Besides ranching, Kelly works as a construction foreman for North Wind, a contractor at the nearby Idaho National Laboratory.
“With working a full-time job, flying my drone to take care of the cattle has saved me so much time,” he said. “It’s another tool for me to use, plus it’s fun to fly.”
As Kelly kept checking on his herd with his whirring aerial assistant, a neighboring rancher noticed.
“He talked to me about flying a drone and bought one, too, to make life easier.”
Kelly said he chose the DJ Mavic Pro because it was affordable, compact and durable. If a propeller or camera malfunctions, it is easy to replace the parts.
Learning to fly it was easy, too, he said.
“It only took me about an hour to read the owner’s manual, watch some videos on the internet and start flying it,” he said.
To become registered to pilot it, the software required him to correctly answer a short series of safety questions. The drone must remain in the pilot’s line of sight and cannot fly higher than 400 feet or in restricted airspace.
Set to a regular mode, it automatically avoids objects. Once clear of buildings and obstacles like trees, he puts it in the sport mode of about 40 mph to fly it out and back within the 20-minute lifespan of the rechargeable battery.
It is programmed to return to its launch site if its battery is running low. If it does go down, its location can be traced with GPS.
During calving season in winter and spring, Kelly said the drone is vital for checking on his herd in a pasture near his home.
“Some cows like the shelter of shrubby willows and cottonwoods, so it’s easy for me check on them with the drone.”
He relied on it when he introduced some distinctive breeds to his herd recently. In 2018, he bought several Scottish Highland cattle and last year added Miniature Belted Galloways. To make sure they were settling in with his Angus cattle, he flew the Mavic to check on them.
“We found the Scottish breeds on Craig’s List in Utah and started raising them for people who like the novelty of owning them,” he said.
Originating in Scotland’s Highlands and Galloway regions, the breeds are prized for their hardiness and docility. The naturally polled Galloways have a white band at their midsection and produce marbled beef.
The Highlands have an auburn shaggy coat, long horns and produce lean meat low in cholesterol.
After calving season, Kelly relies on his drone with its acute airborne vision to check on his cattle as they graze in a remote canyon south of Arco.
“The only way to get around in there is on horseback,” he said. “It used to take hours of riding to find them.”
Since buying the drone, he drives on a road fairly close to the canyon’s rim, flies it, and finds them in about an hour.
With its four whirring propellers, the drone sounds like a swarm of buzzing bees.
“Sometimes I’ve used it to herd them to the canyon entrance to make it easy for me to pick them up and move them to another pasture.”
After fall roundup, it helps him find missing cows.
“There are always about 10 cows grazing in overlooked areas that are hard to access, so the drone lets me see where to ride to bring them home,” he said.
Whenever he checks on his cattle, Kelly takes his drone with him.
“It’s been a really good investment,” he said.