HAGERMAN, Idaho — With world demand for farmed fish growing by about 8% a year, a commonly used feed will become harder to get and more expensive.

Fish meal is made from small ocean fish such as menhaden, sardines and anchovies. Since those populations are limited, so too is the future supply for the aquaculture industry, said University of Idaho aquaculture researcher Matt Powell. In addition, using one fish to feed another can be a public-perception problem.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

field reporter, SW Idaho and SE Oregon

I cover agricultural, environmental and rural issues in southwestern Idaho and southeastern Oregon. I can be reached at 208-914-8264 mobile or bcarlson@capitalpress.com.

Recommended for you