Idaho noxious-weed officials are warning residents to be on the lookout for poison hemlock, present at above-average levels this year due to a mild winter and spring, an adequate water supply and excellent growing conditions.
“It has had a great chance to proliferate with all of that,” Idaho Weed Awareness Campaign spokesman Roger Batt told Capital Press.
The weed can be fatal to humans and livestock.
The campaign in a press release urged residents to contact county weed-control departments or private applicators if they need help removing poison hemlock and other noxious weeds.
“There are documented cases where people have eaten poison hemlock because they mistook the weed for some type of wild parsley, dill or fennel,” Batt said. “Poison hemlock roots are also mistaken for parsnips, its leaves for parsley or fennel, and its roots and seeds for wild carrots or anise.”
It can be controlled and eradicated fairly easily with hand-pulling and herbicides if proper procedures are used, he said.
“This dangerous noxious weed presents an issue of public and animal safety,” Batt said. “It’s so toxic that horses and cows literally can die within hours after eating it.”
It grows 3-8 feet tall, often in riparian areas, near ponds and in pastures, and on stream, canal and ditch banks. During the biennial plant's second year, it flowers, seeds and then dies. It has a smooth, green stem that usually is spotted or streaked with red or purple. Carrot-like leaves are divided and lacy. The weed’s flowers are small, white and clustered. Its root is fleshy and white.