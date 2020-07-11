The Wedge wolf pack in northeast Washington has attacked seven more cattle, sources said Saturday, bringing the number of depredations by the pack to at least 11 since May 11.
The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife investigated and confirmed the depredations, sources said. The department didn't immediately announce the attacks.
The pack crossed the threshold for the department to consider lethal removal with four earlier attacks. The department opted not to cull the pack.
"To me, it was a bad call," Stevens County Commissioner Don Dashiell said Saturday evening. "They should probably do now what they should have done on the fourth one."
The cattle attacked by the pack belonged to two ranches. The depredations confirmed Saturday involved cattle belonging to the Diamond M ranch.
"It's a blood bath," Len McIrvin of the ranch said. "I don't know if we're going to have any cattle left when we're done with this."
Two other wolf packs in northeast Washington have crossed the threshold for Fish and Wildlife to shoot wolves.
The department says it's trying to remove up to two wolves in the Togo pack, but has not done so. The Leadpoint pack also crossed the threshold, but the department has not gone to lethal removal.