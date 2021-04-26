USDA’s monthly cattle on feed report was released on Friday, prompting analysts to warn trade against putting much weight in year-over-year comparisons.
Comparisons to 2019 are more relevant in getting a sense of the market due to unprecedented market disruption due to the pandemic in the spring of 2020.
For example, the inventory in large feedlots at 11.9 million head on April 1 was up 5% from 2021 but down 5% from 2019, according to USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service.
In addition, marketings of fed cattle in March at 2 million head were up 1.5% over 2020’s number — which were unusually high — but up 14.8% from 2019. Placements into feedlots in March at 2 million head were up 28.3% over 2020 but down 0.8% from 2019.
The effects of the pandemic in the feedlot sector really kicked in in March 2020, with a spike in marketing fed cattle and a drop in placement of feeder cattle, said Derrell Peel, extension livestock specialist with Oklahoma State University.
“I think the feedlots saw what was coming and marketed ahead,” he said.
In the same vein, fear of the unknown kept placements down, he said.
“They could sort of see what was happening,” he said
The pandemic didn’t hit the slaughter market until the second week of April and got progressively worse over the next four weeks. But there already had been news coming from China of shutdowns and port disruptions. Feedlots accelerated marketings and decreased placements in March. After that, they decreased both, he said.
While March placements are up substantially year over year from 2020, they are actually fairly bearish — down from March 2019 and coming in below industry expectations, he said.
“We’re going to be dealing with this (skewed comparison) most of the year … because we’re going to be dealing with goofy numbers. We’re not going to be comparing to anything normal (year over year) over the next several months,” he said.
There are still quite a few cattle in the pipeline, but the industry is making progress moving them through the system and getting back on track, he said.
“We’re going to do that, but it’s going to take time. I think we’re going to move toward where we were at pre-pandemic in the next two to three months,” he said.
Fed cattle prices have really struggled so far this year under the large number of cattle but are expected to be higher year over year as the industry gets into the third and fourth quarters — mostly due to weak comparables, he said.
Obviously, a growing concern is the tremendous run in feed prices, and it’s not clear yet where they’re going to end up, he said.
Weakness in fed cattle prices and the rising cost of gain in feedlots puts the feeder cattle market in the worst squeeze. Feedlots are going to want to feed bigger cattle to cut down on days on feed, he said.
“There’s a lot of uncertainty going forward,” he said.
Feed prices are going to stay relatively high. Even if with good grain crops and good supplies, there’s a lot of demand out there, he said.
Cattle on feed, placements, marketing, and other disappearances (feedlots with 1,000 head capacity or more)
Item 2019 2020 2021 percent change percent change
2020/2021 2019/2021
(1,000 head)
On feed April 1 11,953 11,297 11,897 5.3 -5
Placed on feed during March 2,014 1,557 1,997 28.3 -0.8
Fed cattle marketed during March 1,777 2,010 2,040 1.5 14.8
Other disappearance* during March 69 61 60 -1.6 -13.0
*other disappearances include death loss, movement from feedlots to pasture, and shipments to other feedlots for further feeding.
Source: USDA-NASS